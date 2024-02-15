9 Paint Colour Trends to Uplift Your Space in 2024

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Each year, a new crop of paint colours takes centre stage.

These of-the-moment hues, often dictated by major paint brands and leading designers, tend to reflect the mood of the year ahead. In 2024, we’re seeing an all-encompassing call back to nature – think coastal-inspired blues, earthy greens and rich clay tones.

Read on for nine top paint shades that will breathe new life into your living space.

Peach Fuzz

Pantone just announced its much-anticipated 2024 Colour of the Year: Peach Fuzz. The soft pastel shade sits somewhere between pink and orange, and was chosen to reflect our societal need for more warmth and connection. Bring the cozy hue to life this year through thoughtful home decor pieces like toss cushions and artwork.

Coastal Blues

A wave of coastal-inspired blues will soon coat walls everywhere, from calming shades with grey undertones (see “Skipping Stones” by Dunn Edwards and “Upward” by Sherwin-Williams) to seashore-style blue-greens like Valspar’s “Renew Blue.” Awash your walls in soothing blue or awaken your bedroom with new bedding–the options are endless.

Midnight Blue

The sea of blue paint we’re seeing this year doesn’t end at the shoreline; it reaches up to touch the sky. Benjamin Moore announced “Blue Nova” as its 2024 Colour of the Year, a nod to midnight skies and faraway galaxies. The saturated colour is a blend of blue and violet, and – fun fact! – it was inspired by a new star that formed in space.

Steel Grey

Taking a page from the runways that dictate the colour trends to come, grey is predicted to “steel” the show. All-grey ensembles were one of the hottest catwalk looks this past year. And just as with our closet, it’s one of the easiest shades to introduce into a home, whether through a splash of paint or furniture finds like these stylish bar stools.

Soft Black

Ready to make a statement this year? Go for bold with black. Influenced by Behr’s 2024 Colour of the Year “Cracked Pepper,” this sophisticated shade is quite versatile and softer than a traditional black. If you can’t commit to coating a wall in the hue, opt for modern black accessories such as vases, decorative trays or accent lamps.

Chocolate Brown

Another catwalk look catching our gaze: chocolate brown. Described as a ‘90s trend with staying power, the nature-inspired shade made its mark on runways from end to end (see Ferragamo, Givenchy and Max Mara for inspiration). We love how the hue translates seamlessly into the home with rich wood pieces like these rounded nesting tables.

Powder Yellow

Balancing out the darker, nature-inspired shades is a sunny muted yellow. It’s part primary hue, part neutral and all parts welcoming. Look to the paint brand PPG for inspiration with their on-trend “Limitless” colour for 2024. Bring sunny warmth into your living space no matter the season with this gorgeous wall sticker set.

Muted Green

What better way to bring the outdoors in than with a muted green that nods to rolling green hills and verdant pastures? That’s the inspiration behind Graham & Brown’s “Viridis” shade, which aims to create a calming atmosphere influenced by the countryside. We love this leaf-print wallpaper to enliven any room.

Clay Tones

Uplift your home with rich, clay tones (think terracotta, taupe and caramel) for an earthy and grounded aesthetic. Look to paint brand Farrow & Ball for inspiration – they’re shining the light on brown-based neutrals this year, including “Jitney,” “Oxford Stone” and “Stirabout.” If you’re not prepared to overhaul a wall with paint, start by introducing clay-hued accents like pottery.

Bright Reds

Ready to take the colour plunge? Experts predict that bright reds (seen on the catwalk and gorgeously applied to walls) are here to stay. Call it dopamin decor, but we’ll continue to crave colour-happy environments to cheer up our homes and spirits. We love this red runner for a low-commitment way to introduce the hue into your home.

—

