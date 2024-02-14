10 easy ways to refresh your bathroom for under $100

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Your bathroom is your private oasis. It’s also likely one of the most-used rooms in your home (the average person visits their restroom 2,500 times per year) but if it’s looking a little dated, winter is the perfect time to do a refresh. And the good news is, you don’t have to spend a lot of money to make an impact. Here are some inexpensive finds under $100 to make your washroom the perfect retreat.

3-Light Bathroom Vanity Fixture According to Etsy’s 2024 Trend Predictions, searches for standout vanity lights are up 13%. Ensure washroom visitors take a double-take when they flick on the switch with this smart black version with glass shades. $69.99 on Amazon

Little kuku Black Bathroom Mirror Don’t underestimate the power of a bright mirror to illuminate your bathroom. Super easy to install with just a few screws, this mirror can be hung vertically or horizontally to give your space the illusion of roominess. $99.99 on Amazon

HaokHome Peel and Stick Wallpaper Watercolor Leaves Green/White According to design forecasters, wallpaper isn’t going anywhere in 2024. And, it’s a great way to add a pop of on-trend hues, whether it’s natural greens, dark blues, or berry colours. This peel-and-stick version is simple to hang (though some users recommend purchasing wallpaper tools) and easily removable when you want to change it up the next time you renovate. $33.39 on Amazon

AquaCare High Pressure 8-Mode Handheld Shower Head One of the best ways to refresh your space is to switch out a weak shower head for a powerful new one. The Aqua Care installs in 15 minutes or less, and its eight settings–from soft mist to rain shower to pulsating massage, means that every morning wake-up is like a visit to your favourite spa. The shower head also features a power wash setting to keep your shower tidy between spray sessions. $29.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

Utoplike Teak Wood Bath Mat Up your bathroom game with a unique and statement piece bathmat. Nothing says “relaxing oasis” more than teak, and this luxe mat is extra large for a comfortable landing outside your bathtub or shower. Or, if you prefer, you can use it in the shower–the slatted design means easy drainage and it wipes clean with a cloth… cleaning. $86.99 on Amazon

mDesign Modern Round Metal Small Trash Can Add some sophistication while you’re renovating with a classy new trash bin. This sleek piece is an inexpensive statement that will tuck nicely beside your cabinets. And, it comes in six trendy colours including metallics like rose gold and polished silver. $78.97 on Amazon

Metalla Trash Can Or try an Umbra version, which can double as a unique planter. $24 at Umbra

Freriksjoen BathTowel Why should your guests get the best towels? For an economical way to renew your main bath space, consider a plush new grey, white, navy or brightly coloured towel to make getting out of that morning shower a zen experience. $14.99 at Ikea

560CM Towel Bar Add a handsome towel rack in on-trend black for that “I just checked into a five-star hotel” feel. $36.99 on Amazon

Moen Preston Chromed Zinc Double Towel and Robe Hook Give your bathroom a little spa boost with a few well-positioned chrome hooks. These reasonably priced hooks provide space for a towel and robe, and come in brushed nickel as well. $15.11 at Rona

