The Curator

10 easy ways to refresh your bathroom for under $100

By Allison Dunfield The Curator Team
Posted February 14, 2024 6:00 am
1 min read
Modern Bathroom Interior stock photo View image in full screen
Want a quick and easy DIY project? Here are 10 simple ways to refresh your bathroom this winter. (Getty/File)
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Your bathroom is your private oasis. It’s also likely one of the most-used rooms in your home (the average person visits their restroom 2,500 times per year) but if it’s looking a little dated, winter is the perfect time to do a refresh. And the good news is, you don’t have to spend a lot of money to make an impact. Here are some inexpensive finds under $100 to make your washroom the perfect retreat.

 

3-Light Bathroom Vanity Fixture
According to Etsy’s 2024 Trend Predictions, searches for standout vanity lights are up 13%. Ensure washroom visitors take a double-take when they flick on the switch with this smart black version with glass shades.
$69.99 on Amazon
Little kuku Black Bathroom Mirror
Don’t underestimate the power of a bright mirror to illuminate your bathroom. Super easy to install with just a few screws, this mirror can be hung vertically or horizontally to give your space the illusion of roominess.
$99.99 on Amazon

 

HaokHome Peel and Stick Wallpaper Watercolor Leaves Green/White
According to design forecasters, wallpaper isn’t going anywhere in 2024. And, it’s a great way to add a pop of on-trend hues, whether it’s natural greens, dark blues, or berry colours. This peel-and-stick version is simple to hang (though some users recommend purchasing wallpaper tools) and easily removable when you want to change it up the next time you renovate.
$33.39 on Amazon

 

AquaCare High Pressure 8-Mode Handheld Shower Head
One of the best ways to refresh your space is to switch out a weak shower head for a powerful new one. The Aqua Care installs in 15 minutes or less, and its eight settings–from soft mist to rain shower to pulsating massage, means that every morning wake-up is like a visit to your favourite spa. The shower head also features a power wash setting to keep your shower tidy between spray sessions.
$29.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)
Utoplike Teak Wood Bath Mat
Up your bathroom game with a unique and statement piece bathmat. Nothing says “relaxing oasis” more than teak, and this luxe mat is extra large for a comfortable landing outside your bathtub or shower. Or, if you prefer, you can use it in the shower–the slatted design means easy drainage and it wipes clean with a cloth… cleaning.
$86.99 on Amazon

 

mDesign Modern Round Metal Small Trash Can
Add some sophistication while you’re renovating with a classy new trash bin. This sleek piece is an inexpensive statement that will tuck nicely beside your cabinets. And, it comes in six trendy colours including metallics like rose gold and polished silver.
$78.97 on Amazon

 

Metalla Trash Can
Or try an Umbra version, which can double as a unique planter.
$24 at Umbra
Freriksjoen BathTowel
Why should your guests get the best towels? For an economical way to renew your main bath space, consider a plush new grey, white, navy or brightly coloured towel to make getting out of that morning shower a zen experience.
$14.99 at Ikea

 

560CM Towel Bar
Add a handsome towel rack in on-trend black for that “I just checked into a five-star hotel” feel.
$36.99 on Amazon

 

Moen Preston Chromed Zinc Double Towel and Robe Hook
Give your bathroom a little spa boost with a few well-positioned chrome hooks. These reasonably priced hooks provide space for a towel and robe, and come in brushed nickel as well.
$15.11 at Rona
More from The Curator team

Interior design trends you’ll want to try in 2024

Expert tips to keep your home fresh and odour-free

Everything you need to start an indoor garden

 

The Curator

A weekly newsletter featuring must-have products, expert advice and a round-up of the best deals.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

