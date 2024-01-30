Interior design trends you’ll want to try in 2024

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Interior design trends, much like fashion trends, often respond to cultural shifts – such as mini skirts and wide-leg pants reflecting women’s empowerment, or minimalist decor stemming from the simple living movement. These aren’t hard rules of aesthetics to live by; rather, they help inspire and cultivate personal taste.

As we settle into 2024, we’re looking ahead at the home decor trends that may add more comfort, oomph, and enjoyment to our living spaces. We connected with Toronto-based interior designer Brit Johnston, founder of The Style Co. Interiors, who helps create more functional, beautiful homes for the people who live in them.

The theme of the year is ‘less is more,’ she says, emphasizing the value of playing with accessories that won’t break the bank. Always keep the focus on the individual rather than the trend, advises Johnston. If you know what you love and value, it won’t age – you can simply change things by adding in a couple of different accessories.

Here are the 2024 home decor trends and easy update ideas to inspire.

Creating lighter spaces with moody accents

“I think we were on the trend of dark spaces; very moody dark paint. I think we’re going to see that lighten up,” says Johnston. Spaces will move away from moody paints on ceilings and walls – everything the same colour – and towards lighter spaces with moody colours within millwork, like interior doors and trim, darker furniture and accessories that can be easily replaced.

Frosted Black Wall Sconce Lighting fixtures are an easy way to incorporate that moodiness into a space without it overpowering. These LED wall sconces are battery-operated so you can simply affix them to your bathroom, hallway, or bedroom wall and they’re ready to use sans electrician. $48.99 on Amazon

Investing in natural stone

An appreciation for the beauty and longevity of natural stones is once again emerging. I think we’re going to see lots of travertine and marble side tables, dining room tables, and coffee tables more than in tiles, backsplashes, and countertops, says Johnston. Natural stones, including porcelains and quartz, will also take center stage in accessories like vases and dishes.

Parade Reflect Travertine Vase A luxe standalone piece that will add some elegance to the home. Featuring a brass shield to reflect and amplify the floral designs within the travertine base, this gorgeous vase will be a sure conversation starter. $289.00 at CB2

Price a little steep? Place a spiky frog onto this travertine bowl to create a similar eye-catching floral feature instead.

Adding wallpaper – even to furniture

“I think we’re seeing more wallpaper now than our grandmas applied,” says Johnston. Adding wallpaper traditionally, or to furniture like dressers and nightstands. If you’re worried about wallpaper getting dated, Johnston recommends choosing textured wallpaper, like grasscloth or wool, instead of patterns. You can also get creative and turn fabrics into wallpaper, says Johnston.

Stick Wallpaper Graphic Trellis in Emerald Quick and easy to install, the peel-and-stick wallpaper makes it easy to transform old furniture into new designs. $32.87 on Amazon

Textured Taupe Brown Wallpaper Grasscloth But if a bold print isn’t your style, try playing around with a brown grasscloth instead. $32.98 on Amazon

Being adventurous with textiles

From bedding to drapery, bold patterns will become more popular. Johnston says the staples of neutral bed linens and sheets will remain the same, while quilts, blankets and duvet colours will be bolder and more colourful. The same will be true for drapery, which will move away from neutral aesthetic to bolder colours and patterns.

Odette Printed Velvet Quilt Peacocks in a floral forest make up the stunning design of this soft and luxurious quilted bedding that invites anyone into a restful sleep. $248 at Anthropologie

Botanical Duvet Cover On a tighter budget? This navy blue botanical bedding set could be a lovely option – plus it’s reversible so you have more than one design to work with. $46.99 on Amazon

Playing with wall details

For a time, walls kept a low profile but now there’s a resurgence in adding details to walls. Whether a traditional design or contemporary like a slatted wall, adding beautiful details creates a custom look to a finished space, says Johnston. You can be really creative with applied mouldings and panellings, and it’s one of the easiest things to do yourself, says Johnston.

Stereo Standard- Hex Natural Wood Mosaic Wall Panels For a bathroom, hallway, office or nook, there are endless options to incorporate wall panels into the home. We had to shout out this hex mosaic wall panel in premium natural wood that will have anyone saying ooh la la upon first sight. $404.99 at The Wood Veneer Hub

Two Walnut Wood 3D Wall Panels A close runner-up are these sleek walnut wood slat panels that are easy to install and help with noise reduction. $249.99 on Amazon

Focusing on statement pieces

Bigger statement pieces as opposed to lots of little pieces will be on the rise this year, says Johnston. Less is more overall, and it can make a space look tidier. From artwork to extra-large vases, the focus will be on stand-out items that draw attention.

aux Potted Cactus Plant and Potter Bundle Get creative with how a well-selected statement piece might add interest and accentuate your living space. Whether it be a statement mirror, an incredible table centrepiece or a large, fun faux plant. $613.20 at West Elm

Adding pops of pink

“Beautiful, soft saturated pink is coming back,” says Johnston. And these work especially great in neutral or moody coloured spaces where the soft, vibrant hue can add some cheerfulness and delicateness.

Linen Throw Pillows There’s no easier way to update the look of a living room than by changing up your sofa accessories using throws and pillows. Swap in these pretty in pink pillows to add a touch of colour or contrast to a couch. $24.99 on Amazon

Wood elements in the bedroom

Adding more wood and natural elements to the bedroom will be on the rise, says Johnston. Wood bed frames will take preference over upholstered beds, along with more natural furniture, like chairs, shelves and nightstands.

Walnut Round Side Table A sleek and simple design that will never go out of style. This versatile side table with a lower shelf can easily turn from nightstand to plant stand, or even a stool for a walk-in closet. $79.99 on Amazon

