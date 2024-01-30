Interior design trends you’ll want to try in 2024

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Interior design trends, much like fashion trends, often respond to cultural shifts – such as mini skirts and wide-leg pants reflecting women’s empowerment, or minimalist decor stemming from the simple living movement. These aren’t hard rules of aesthetics to live by; rather, they help inspire and cultivate personal taste.
As we settle into 2024, we’re looking ahead at the home decor trends that may add more comfort, oomph, and enjoyment to our living spaces. We connected with Toronto-based interior designer Brit Johnston, founder of The Style Co. Interiors, who helps create more functional, beautiful homes for the people who live in them.
The theme of the year is ‘less is more,’ she says, emphasizing the value of playing with accessories that won’t break the bank. Always keep the focus on the individual rather than the trend, advises Johnston. If you know what you love and value, it won’t age – you can simply change things by adding in a couple of different accessories.
Here are the 2024 home decor trends and easy update ideas to inspire.
Creating lighter spaces with moody accents
“I think we were on the trend of dark spaces; very moody dark paint. I think we’re going to see that lighten up,” says Johnston. Spaces will move away from moody paints on ceilings and walls – everything the same colour – and towards lighter spaces with moody colours within millwork, like interior doors and trim, darker furniture and accessories that can be easily replaced.
Investing in natural stone
An appreciation for the beauty and longevity of natural stones is once again emerging. I think we’re going to see lots of travertine and marble side tables, dining room tables, and coffee tables more than in tiles, backsplashes, and countertops, says Johnston. Natural stones, including porcelains and quartz, will also take center stage in accessories like vases and dishes.
Price a little steep? Place a spiky frog onto this travertine bowl to create a similar eye-catching floral feature instead.
Adding wallpaper – even to furniture
“I think we’re seeing more wallpaper now than our grandmas applied,” says Johnston. Adding wallpaper traditionally, or to furniture like dressers and nightstands. If you’re worried about wallpaper getting dated, Johnston recommends choosing textured wallpaper, like grasscloth or wool, instead of patterns. You can also get creative and turn fabrics into wallpaper, says Johnston.
Being adventurous with textiles
From bedding to drapery, bold patterns will become more popular. Johnston says the staples of neutral bed linens and sheets will remain the same, while quilts, blankets and duvet colours will be bolder and more colourful. The same will be true for drapery, which will move away from neutral aesthetic to bolder colours and patterns.
Playing with wall details
For a time, walls kept a low profile but now there’s a resurgence in adding details to walls. Whether a traditional design or contemporary like a slatted wall, adding beautiful details creates a custom look to a finished space, says Johnston. You can be really creative with applied mouldings and panellings, and it’s one of the easiest things to do yourself, says Johnston.
Focusing on statement pieces
Bigger statement pieces as opposed to lots of little pieces will be on the rise this year, says Johnston. Less is more overall, and it can make a space look tidier. From artwork to extra-large vases, the focus will be on stand-out items that draw attention.
Adding pops of pink
“Beautiful, soft saturated pink is coming back,” says Johnston. And these work especially great in neutral or moody coloured spaces where the soft, vibrant hue can add some cheerfulness and delicateness.
Wood elements in the bedroom
Adding more wood and natural elements to the bedroom will be on the rise, says Johnston. Wood bed frames will take preference over upholstered beds, along with more natural furniture, like chairs, shelves and nightstands.
—
More from The Curator team
How to organize your pantry in 6 quick steps
10 amazing toy storage solutions for a more organized household
New year, new you: Our guide to organization and a fresh start in 2024
Comments