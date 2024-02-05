Our top 5 Amazon deals this week

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Read on for our top five deals of the week from Amazon Canada. Save big on Philips, AeroGarden, Zwilling and more coveted brand items.
Now at a great price, this Philips air purifier works well in bedrooms and small spaces, removing 99.99 per cent of tiny airborne particles. It’s also very quiet when on sleep mode, so it won’t disturb you overnight, and there’s an easy colour-ring system that displays air quality in real time.
If you want to try growing herbs indoors for the first time, you can start with this AeroGarden. It tells you when to add water, reminds you to add plant food and will even control the grow lights based on your plant’s needs. Plant up to six plants including basil, parsley, mint, dill and thyme all at the same time. The best part is there is no soil, so it’s mess-free.
Unleash kitchen efficiency with this cutting-edge blender. Featuring six programmed settings for smoothies, ice cream and more, it will become your go-to for shakes and cocktails. With the automatic shut-off and a secure lid-locking system, you won’t have to worry about safety with this machine.
Effortlessly craft delicious rice dishes with this versatile rice cooker. Ideal for 2 to 6 cups of any rice variety, it ensures perfect results every time. With simple one-touch operation and automatic Keep-Warm functionality, your meals stay fresh and warm.
Indulge your delicate eye area with this luxurious L’Oréal eye cream. Expertly crafted, this revitalizing blend of caffeine and hyaluronic acid hydrates and smooths the appearance of fine lines, revealing a luminous, refreshed gaze.
