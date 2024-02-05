Our top 5 Amazon deals this week

Send this page to someone via email

Read on for our top five deals of the week from Amazon Canada. Save big on Philips, AeroGarden, Zwilling and more coveted brand items.

PHILIPS Air Purifier 800 Series Now at a great price, this Philips air purifier works well in bedrooms and small spaces, removing 99.99 per cent of tiny airborne particles. It’s also very quiet when on sleep mode, so it won’t disturb you overnight, and there’s an easy colour-ring system that displays air quality in real time. Buy on Amazon

AeroGarden Sprout LED If you want to try growing herbs indoors for the first time, you can start with this AeroGarden. It tells you when to add water, reminds you to add plant food and will even control the grow lights based on your plant’s needs. Plant up to six plants including basil, parsley, mint, dill and thyme all at the same time. The best part is there is no soil, so it’s mess-free. $59.93 on Amazon (was $79.99)

ZWILLING Enfinigy 12-Speed Winglet Blade Power Blender Unleash kitchen efficiency with this cutting-edge blender. Featuring six programmed settings for smoothies, ice cream and more, it will become your go-to for shakes and cocktails. With the automatic shut-off and a secure lid-locking system, you won’t have to worry about safety with this machine. $279.1 on Amazon (was $469.99)

Aroma Housewares Aroma One Touch Rice Cooker Effortlessly craft delicious rice dishes with this versatile rice cooker. Ideal for 2 to 6 cups of any rice variety, it ensures perfect results every time. With simple one-touch operation and automatic Keep-Warm functionality, your meals stay fresh and warm. $27.87 on Amazon (was $49.57)

L’Oréal Paris Eye Defense Indulge your delicate eye area with this luxurious L’Oréal eye cream. Expertly crafted, this revitalizing blend of caffeine and hyaluronic acid hydrates and smooths the appearance of fine lines, revealing a luminous, refreshed gaze. $12.1 on Amazon (was $15.74)

