10 ways you can celebrate Lunar New Year at home

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Goodbye, Year of the Rabbit, and hello to the Year of the Dragon! This change takes place on February 10 this year, marking the beginning of the Lunar New Year. This event is all about welcoming luck, wealth, and prosperity for the coming year while bidding farewell to the old one.

Why does the date change every year? Instead of following the Gregorian calendar, Lunar New Year adheres to the lunar calendar, and the date is determined by the second new moon of the winter solstice. Additionally, Lunar New Year is a 15-day event, with each year marked by another animal in the Chinese Zodiac.

If you’d like to celebrate Lunar New Year this year, Stephen Chappell, an executive member at large of the Ottawa-based Canada-China Friendship Society, shares a few customs you can embrace to celebrate the holiday.

Story continues below advertisement

Red envelopes Red is considered the luckiest color of Lunar New Year and these envelopes are filled with money and given to children to give them wealth and luck. $9.99 on Amazon (was $11.99)

Lunar New Year lanterns 2024 “The 15th day of the Lunar New Year is called Lantern Day which is when the family will gather to celebrate,” says Chappell. The day also marks the end of the Lunar New Year celebration and lanterns are lit to bring hope for the new year. $20.99 on Amazon

Professional dumpling maker mold kit “As far as foods for Lunar New Year, in the north of China they they tend to eat dumplings,” says Chappell. (Though Lunar New Year is celebrated by other Asian countries including Japan and Korea.) Make your own with this kit – which also allows you to make other cultural foods from pierogies to empanadas. $39.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Bamboo steamer This three-piece steamer will help you cook your celebration dumplings to perfection. $49.99 on Amazon

Broom and dustpan set “One tradition is cleaning one’s house so you can welcome a fresh start to the new year,” says Chappell. However once Lunar New Year starts, the tradition calls for no cleaning during the celebration so as not to sweep away luck. $38.99 on Amazon

Fish Plate Ceramic Serving Platter “Fish is one thing that’s critical in the meal,” says Chappell. “The pronunciation of fish is similar to the pronunciation of ‘surplus’ and symbolizing prosperity.” The fish is also commonly served whole and often steamed. $39.79 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Panasonic 10 Cup Multi-Function Rice Cooker “Lantern Day is when the family will gather again to eat these glutenous rice balls filled usually with sesame seeds,” says Chappell. Rice is key to a Lunar New Year celebration and this cooker makes enough for a crowd. $159.99 on Amazon $199.98 at T&T Supermarket

Money Tree The New Year is about prosperity and more and what’s more prosperous than a Money Tree that grows with you? $100.42 on Amazon (was $110.26)

LEGO® Auspicious Dragon Gifts are commonly given as part of the holiday and this unique set honours the Year of the Dragon and is perfect for LEGO fans who are 10 years+. $119.99 at Indigo

Story continues below advertisement

LEGO® Red Dragon For the younger family members, this set is more suitable for the 6-10 years old crowd. $13.99 at Indigo

Lunar New Year Card, Hangable Red Lantern This card turns into a hangable red lantern–perfect for ending the 15-day Lunar New Year celebration. $9.95 at Indigo

—

More from The Curator team