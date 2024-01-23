Everything you need to start knitting

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It’s a calming hobby and passion for so many, and winter is the perfect time to start knitting. UK filmmaker Samantha Moore was even nominated for a BAFTA award for her documentary, ‘Visible Mending,’ which delves into the healing powers of knitting. If it’s a skill you’ve always wanted to learn but aren’t sure where to start, read on for some great accessories to get you started.

Knitting For Beginners: The A-Z Guide to Have You Knitting in 3 Days Even though you might want to dive right in, doing some background reading can go a long way. This book makes a bold promise: learn to knit in just three days! Author Emma Brown has helped thousands of people start a successful knitting journey. Now it’s your turn! $19.5 on Amazon

First Time Knitting: The Absolute Beginner's Guide Another bestseller is this read by Carri Hammett. This step-by-step illustrated guide breaks down different techniques and offers nine simple projects to put your new skills to the test. $22.13 on Amazon (was $25.99)

mindfulknits Beginner’s Knitting Kit This convenient (and super cute) kit has all the tools you need to start knitting. The comprehensive kit includes four different colored balls of yarn, circular knitting needles, and a yarn needle. Everything comes packed inside a durable, reusable bag, allowing you to take your project on the go. $34.58 on Amazon

Knitting Kits for Beginners Adults A beginner’s knitting kit also makes the perfect gift. With 3 premium yarns, 2 bamboo knitting needles, 1 yarn needle, and a guide, it’s a thoughtful and creative present. $61.6 on Amazon

Creativity for Kids Learn to Knit Pocket Scarf There’s a reason everyone starts with a scarf. Everything you need to knit a pocket scarf is included in this handy kit. The colour-coded knitting needles will come in handy too for beginners. Get the kids involved with this one! $32.99 on Amazon

