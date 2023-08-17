B.C. wildfire latest: Extreme fire behaviour expected in Southern Interior

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. wildfire officials will be providing an update about the volatile wildfire conditions in the province Thursday.

This comes after days of prolonged hot, dry weather has led to what officials are calling “extreme fire behaviour” in the Southern Interior.

Crews had to evacuate 80 campers from Cathedral Provincial Park outside Keremeos on Wednesday due to two fires in the area — the Casper Creek and Gillanders Creek fires, which merged amid high winds on Tuesday.

They have now combined into one, the Crater Creek wildfire, which has now burned an estimated 10,000 hectares.

The BC Wildfire Service is now concerned about Thursday’s forecast and is warning the public to be on alert.

An emergency operations centre has been activated in the Central Okanagan after the McDougall Creek wildfire placed thousands of homes under evacuation alert Wednesday night.

Up to 4,800 properties have been placed on evacuation alert in the following communities:

Bartley Road

Bear Creek Provincial Park

Pine Point

Raymer Bay

Rose Valley

Sailview Bay

Shannon Woods

Smith Creek

Tallus Ridge

Traders Cove

West Kelowna Estates

West Kelowna Industrial and Business Park

Portions of Westbank First Nation IR#9

Portions of Westbank First Nation IR#10

Portions of the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area south of Bear Creek Main Forest Service Road, including the Bear Creek Off-Highway Vehicle Recreation Site

Due to the number of properties under alert, refer to the interactive map on cordemergency.ca to search by street address to determine if you are affected.

Bear Creek Provincial Park is also under an evacuation alert and campers are advised to be ready to leave the area.

Wildfire officials are also warning about a cold front moving across the province, which is expected to bring unstable weather conditions.

“We’re going to start to see that cold front move through in the far northwest corner of the province Wednesday and then it’s going to sweep across quickly, exiting the south far east corner late on Friday but it’s going to move through Thursday and do so quite quickly,” Neal McLoughlin with the BC Wildfire Service said Wednesday.

“There could be rapidly evolving fire behaviour, the type that could spread very quickly across the landscape.”

