Evacuation alert issued in Central Okanagan

Thousands of properties in the Central Okanagan are now under an evacuation alert due to the McDougall Creek wildfire.

The alert was issued just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

View image in full screen Map of evacuation alert. Central Okanagan Emergency Operations

It covers 4,800 properties for portions of West Kelowna, the Westbank First Nation and the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area.

Evacuation Alerts for up to 4,800 properties are in effect for portions of West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation and the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area. Residents should be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice. Visit https://t.co/7ECUduQpIr pic.twitter.com/CgmgUUWSpU — Central Ok Emergency (@CO_Emerg) August 17, 2023

Those affected by the alert are urged to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice, have a grab and go bag ready and stay tuned for any changes.

Campers in Bear Creek Provincial Park are also advised to be ready to leave the area.

The McDougall Creek wildfire is burning out of control, only 10 kilometers from West Kelowna.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the blaze is estimated to be 64 hectares in size and is considered a wildfire of note.

Environment Canada warns three weather alerts are in effect for Kelowna as well as a special weather statement.

The weather office is forecasting widespread gusty winds, continued heat and a risk of thunderstorms which could worsen conditions and elevate the threat to residents.