Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Evacuation alert issued in Central Okanagan

By Alex Fuster Global News
Posted August 17, 2023 3:01 am
Click to play video: 'Past and present emergency responders and city leaders gathered at city hall to mark the 20th anniversary of the Okanagan Mountain Park fire.'
Past and present emergency responders and city leaders gathered at city hall to mark the 20th anniversary of the Okanagan Mountain Park fire.
As wildfires rage all over the region and across the province--a wildfire from the past is top of mind Wednesday. It was 20 years ago on this day that a lightning strike ignited one of the worst wildfires in B.C.’s history--the Okanagan Mountain Park fire. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Thousands of properties in the Central Okanagan are now under an evacuation alert due to the McDougall Creek wildfire.

The alert was issued just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Map of evacuation alert. View image in full screen
Map of evacuation alert. Central Okanagan Emergency Operations

It covers 4,800 properties for portions of West Kelowna, the Westbank First Nation and the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area.

Story continues below advertisement

Those affected by the alert are urged to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice, have a grab and go bag ready and stay tuned for any changes.

Trending Now

Campers in Bear Creek Provincial Park are also advised to be ready to leave the area.

The McDougall Creek wildfire is burning out of control, only 10 kilometers from West Kelowna.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the blaze is estimated to be 64 hectares in size and is considered a wildfire of note.

Environment Canada warns three weather alerts are in effect for Kelowna as well as a special weather statement.

Story continues below advertisement

The weather office is forecasting widespread gusty winds, continued heat and a risk of thunderstorms which could worsen conditions and elevate the threat to residents.

 

 

More on BC
KelownaOkanaganFireWildfireEvacuationevacuation alertInterior
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices