3 people hurt, 4 homes badly damaged in ‘suspicious’ Port Moody townhouse fire

Police are investigating a “suspicious” overnight fire at a Port Moody, B.C., townhouse complex that left three people in hospital.

The fire broke out at the complex in the Heritage Woods neighbourhood around 4:40 a.m., and spread quickly.

Fire crews from Port Moody and Coquitlam found several units engulfed in flames and were forced to rescue people from three balconies, along with several pets.

Firefighters also evacuated multiple residents.

“I heard people screaming and shouting and I only heard people saying to each other, ‘Get out of the house,’ and I started on the one corner but pretty quickly,” witness Jessy Joseph told Global News.

The three people taken to hospital are expected to survive, Port Moody police said.

However, four homes in the complex suffered major damage from the fire, leaving their occupants displaced.

The cause remains under investigation, but Port Moody police said Monday they believe it is suspicious in nature.