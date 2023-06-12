Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Lethbridge man charged for selling firearms, ammunition out of his house

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted June 12, 2023 7:52 pm
Lethbridge Police Headquarters is shown in Lethbridge, Alta., on March 10, 2021. A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Utah psychiatrist in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a patient in southern Alberta 40 years ago. View image in full screen
Lethbridge Police Headquarters is shown in Lethbridge, Alta., on March 10, 2021. David Rossiter, The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 58-year-old Lethbridge man who is under a lifetime firearms ban is facing charges for selling ammunition out of his home.

Lethbridge property crimes police and ALERT both investigated the case, which led to a search warrant executed on June 9 at a home in the 1700 block of 16 Avenue South. Police said they received a tip from neighbours that the man was selling ammunition at his house.

Police seized “various quantities of ammunition, replicas, a lock-pick set and key cut devices” from the home.

Mark Lawrence Kimura is charged with possession of ammunition while prohibited, offering to transfer a firearm while not authorized to do so, and possessing break-and-enter tools.

He has been released from custody and is set to appear in court Friday.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Man in custody after hours-long police standoff in north Lethbridge'
Man in custody after hours-long police standoff in north Lethbridge
CrimePolice investigationFirearmsALERTLethbridge CrimeLethbridge PoliceAmmunitionBreak and Enter ToolsSelling ammunition
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content