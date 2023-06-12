Lethbridge man charged for selling firearms, ammunition out of his house

Send this page to someone via email

A 58-year-old Lethbridge man who is under a lifetime firearms ban is facing charges for selling ammunition out of his home.

Lethbridge property crimes police and ALERT both investigated the case, which led to a search warrant executed on June 9 at a home in the 1700 block of 16 Avenue South. Police said they received a tip from neighbours that the man was selling ammunition at his house.

Police seized “various quantities of ammunition, replicas, a lock-pick set and key cut devices” from the home.

Mark Lawrence Kimura is charged with possession of ammunition while prohibited, offering to transfer a firearm while not authorized to do so, and possessing break-and-enter tools.

He has been released from custody and is set to appear in court Friday.

