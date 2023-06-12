Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

SIU investigates death of Tay Township man during police call

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted June 12, 2023 10:19 am
The SIU has cleared Waterloo Police officers in connection to an incident which occurred on a Highway 85 overpass in June. View image in full screen
The SIU has cleared Waterloo Police officers in connection to an incident which occurred on a Highway 85 overpass in June. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
The Special Investigations Unit is investigating the death of a man in Tay Township, Ont., over the weekend during a police call.

Police say that just after midnight on Saturday, a 55-year-old man called and said he was threatening to harm himself.

OPP officers went to a parking lot on Highway 12 in Tay Township.

The SIU, which is Ontario’s civilian police watchdog that investigates serious matters involving the police, says officers tried to negotiate with the man over several hours.

At some point, the man sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday.

The SIU said three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

Story continues below advertisement

The post-mortem happened Sunday.

The SIU said anyone who may have information can contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at siu.on.ca.

Click to play video: 'Suspected landlord-tenant dispute in Hamilton, Ont. leads to double homicide, SIU investigating'
Suspected landlord-tenant dispute in Hamilton, Ont. leads to double homicide, SIU investigating

 

Trending Now

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention at suicideprevention.ca.

Learn more about preventing suicide with these warning signs and tips on how to help.

OPPSIUSpecial Investigations UnitDeath InvestigationTay Townshippolice deathTay Township deathSIU deathSIU investigating OPPSIU Tay Township
