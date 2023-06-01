Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan Roughriders introduce Indigenous, Pride themed logo

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted June 1, 2023 1:43 pm
The Saskatchewan Roughriders logo combines Pride Month and Indigenous History Month in the new logo.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders logo combines Pride Month and Indigenous History Month in the new logo. Courtesy of Saskatchewan Roughriders
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

As June marks the beginning of both Pride Month and Indigenous History Month in Saskatchewan, the province’s largest sports team is celebrating the occasion with a new logo.

“June is a month where we celebrate and recognize the diversity that exists in our province and around the world,” the Saskatchewan Roughriders said in a release.

Pride Month is held every June and is meant to celebrate and show support for the LGBTQ2 community.

June 1 also kicks off National Indigenous History Month, an opportunity for people to learn and embrace Indigenous culture, ceremonies, traditions and history.

The Riders logo combines elements of both.

Story continues below advertisement

“In the background of the Roughrider shield is the Indigenous Medicine Wheel, also referred to as the sacred hoop, that represents the four seasons, the four stages of life and the gifts of the four directions,” the Roughriders said in a tweet.

Trending Now

“The background of the shield itself has been changed from its customary green to the colours of the pride flag,”

Alongside the original six rainbow flag colours, black, brown, light blue, pink and white have also been added to represent marginalized people of colour, trans people, those living with HIV/AIDS and those who have been lost.

It is unclear at this time if any merchandise will be sold with the logo or if players and coaches will wear it during warm-ups or games during June.

Click to play video: 'Race is on for Saskatchewan Roughriders backup quarterback spot'
Race is on for Saskatchewan Roughriders backup quarterback spot
CFLSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsSaskatchewan RoughridersRidersPride MonthPride FlagCFL newsIndigenous storiesNational Indigenous History Month
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers