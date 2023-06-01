Saskatchewan Roughriders introduce Indigenous, Pride themed logo

Send this page to someone via email

As June marks the beginning of both Pride Month and Indigenous History Month in Saskatchewan, the province’s largest sports team is celebrating the occasion with a new logo.

“June is a month where we celebrate and recognize the diversity that exists in our province and around the world,” the Saskatchewan Roughriders said in a release.

Pride Month is held every June and is meant to celebrate and show support for the LGBTQ2 community.

June 1 also kicks off National Indigenous History Month, an opportunity for people to learn and embrace Indigenous culture, ceremonies, traditions and history.

The Riders logo combines elements of both.

As a small token of our support of Pride and Indigenous History Month we have changed our logo for the month of June. pic.twitter.com/RgWmGz3lhC — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) June 1, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

“In the background of the Roughrider shield is the Indigenous Medicine Wheel, also referred to as the sacred hoop, that represents the four seasons, the four stages of life and the gifts of the four directions,” the Roughriders said in a tweet.

“The background of the shield itself has been changed from its customary green to the colours of the pride flag,”

Alongside the original six rainbow flag colours, black, brown, light blue, pink and white have also been added to represent marginalized people of colour, trans people, those living with HIV/AIDS and those who have been lost.

It is unclear at this time if any merchandise will be sold with the logo or if players and coaches will wear it during warm-ups or games during June.