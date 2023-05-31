Canadian advocate wants more transparency from church after Manitoba priest arrested

A Canadian advocate is demanding a zero-tolerance policy from the Catholic church a day after a Manitoba priest was arrested.

Gemma Hickey, founder of Advocates for Clergy Trauma Survivors (ACTS) in Canada, told 680 CJOB’s The Start that headlines like those coming out of Little Grand Rapids First Nation can hit survivors hard.

“Instantly I thought, ‘what a brave little girl’ — she got out of there, she went home, she told her mother, and her mother told the police.

“Our hearts go out to the victims… we’re thinking of that community right now and we’re going to continue to do what we can to ensure that stories like this get heard.”

RCMP officers arrested 48-year-old Arul Savari, a priest with the Archdiocese of St. Boniface, Tuesday on various sexual assault charges. Savari is alleged to have inappropriately touched an eight-year-old girl and tried to prevent her from leaving a church at Little Grand Rapids First Nation.

He is charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, sexual exploitation of a young person, luring a child and forcible confinement.

In a statement after the charges against Savari became public, the Archdiocese of St. Boniface said it had immediately suspended the accused priest from ministerial activity, and has forbidden him from any interactions with former parishioners or children.

The archdiocese said it’s cooperating fully with RCMP and will do what it can to support the victim and her family.

Hickey — who has been to the Vatican to appeal to Roman Catholic church officials for zero tolerance on abusive priests — said those comments are welcome but may not go far enough.

“I did feel encouraged by the comments from the archdiocese when I read them this morning, but at the same time, why not be proactive and ensure these types of things don’t occur?

"What are the screening processes here for people who are priests? What types of things are the churches doing in order to ensure that this type of thing doesn't happen again?

"We see this time and time again, and we're not feeling encouraged by the response from the Roman Catholic church."

“We see this time and time again, and we’re not feeling encouraged by the response from the Roman Catholic church.”

The fact that the accused was working in a First Nations community is also concerning, Hickey said, given the church’s role in historical abuses of Indigenous people.

“Indigenous people have suffered so much — when will this end? Apologies are one thing, but we’re not seeing any action, and we’re demanding action, we’re demanding transparency, accountability… and we won’t stop until we get it.”

In a statement Tuesday, the Southern Chiefs’ Organization said it was devastated.

“I stand with the child who has been harmed. I commend this young girl for her bravery in sharing what happened to her. I extend prayers that this child will receive the loving support she needs as she works to heal,” said Grand Chief Jerry Daniels.

“I also encourage any other children, youth, or adults who have been harmed by this priest or any others to come forward to share your truths. Let us remember that all children are sacred. It is essential we build a safer society for First Nations children.”

Christy Dzikowicz, executive director of the Toba Centre for Children and Youth — a Winnipeg-based non-profit that works with victims of child abuse — said it’s disheartening when a person in a position of trust is accused of this type of violation, and that the focus right now should be on the eight-year-old’s well-being.

“I think the most important thing is making sure this little one is safe and supported… making sure she’s safe and protected is going to be the most important piece,” Dzikowicz said.

“This is a brave little girl who has disclosed and is being supported…we wish these types of things never did happen but without question, with the right investment in kids, helping them understand they are brave and they are strong, they can absolutely strive beyond things like this.”

Coral Kendel of Survivor’s Hope Crisis Centre told The News that while an incident like this will impact community members beyond the victim herself, it can also bring the community together in support of those affected.

“We see individuals who have experienced the worst days of their lives, and it can be easy to get into those deep places with them and feel that darkness,” Kendel said.

“But really, we’re called Survivor’s Hope for that reason — to carry that hope forward and look for those helpers… look for all of those different resources that are available, and the way events like this tend to bring communities together in supporting.”

Police said Tuesday that they have identified other young people who are considered potential victims and believe there could be more out there. In addition to Little Grand Rapids, Savari has also attended Pauingassi First Nation in his role as a priest.

The eight-year-old victim’s bravery in reporting to trusted adults, and then police, Kendel said, is likely to give others the confidence to come forward.

“That they’re able to come forward now that we’re speaking about this is so important.”