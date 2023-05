See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Manitoba RCMP will provide details Tuesday afternoon about an ongoing investigation involving an authority figure in a First Nations community arrested for sexual assault on a youth.

Supt. Scott McMurchy will speak to media from Manitoba RCMP headquarters at 1 p.m.

Police say they believe there could be more victims.

Global News will stream the press conference live on this page.

0:41 Manitoba sexual assault suspect rescued from frozen lake by RCMP and arrested