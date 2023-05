Send this page to someone via email

The Lindsay Square Mall in Lindsay, Ont., was evacuated Tuesday afternoon following a fire near one of the stores.

Around 1 p.m., Kawartha Lakes Fire and Rescue crews responded to a fire in a dumpster behind Your Dollar Store With More, which is part of the mall on Kent Street West.

View image in full screen A dumpster fire spread to the Lindsay Square Mall in Lindsay, Ont., on May 30, 2023. No injuries were reported. Paul Franzen/Special to Global News Peterborough

Video shows the fire spread to the building.

Multiple reports said the fire was extinguished around 2 p.m.

There has been no word yet on the cause of the fire.

