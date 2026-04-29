Firefighters tackle 3-alarm blaze at Toronto yacht club

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Crews rushed to the scene of a three-alarm fire on the shores of the Humber River early Wednesday morning to tackle a blaze that spread to nearby trees in Etobicoke.

Around 4:50 a.m., Toronto police said emergency services were called to the area of Humber Valley Road and Glenaden Avenue East to tackle a fire at the Toronto Humber Yacht Club.

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The three-alarm fire was described as “fully involved” by firefighters, spreading from the property but not causing any injuries.

Police said the fire was in the yacht club itself and urged people to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for Toronto police said it was too early to comment on the cause of the fire and whether it was being treated as suspicious.