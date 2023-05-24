Alberta election: Record numbers for advance polls

Send this page to someone via email

Elections Alberta said that more than 161,000 ballots were cast at advance polls on Tuesday – 16 per cent more than the opening-day record set in 2019 for advance polls.

In 2019, Glen Resler, chief electoral officer said: “The turnout at advance polls was record-breaking, with almost triple the number of votes cast at the advance polls than in the 2015 general election.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the advance poll voter count was 195,226.

The advance polls are open Tuesday, May 23 until Saturday, May 27 – advance poll locations are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters using advance polls are allowed to vote at any advance voting location.

“This adds convenience, allowing electors to vote at any advance voting location in the province and receive the ballot for their home electoral division,” said Resler.

Story continues below advertisement

Elections Alberta said in a news release that it will be using electronic voting record and tabulators during advance voting. The group added it is essential to use these electronic options due to 87 different electoral divisions.