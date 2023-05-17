Alberta wildfires: RCMP preventing looting in evacuated communities

Send this page to someone via email

With multiple communities across Alberta still under an evacuation order because of the risk posed by wildfires, RCMP held a news conference Wednesday to address looting concerns raised by people forced out of their homes.

Supt. Blake Ward, the RCMP’s assistant district officer for western Alberta, spoke to reporters in the northwestern Alberta town of Valleyview where residents had been ordered to leave on Monday.

He said police across the province are working in evacuated communities to keep people out and to help prevent trespassing and theft at both homes and businesses.

RCMP said in addition to foot patrols, police are using drones and flying aircraft with nightvision capability to prevent thefts and others crimes.

As of Wednesday morning, Alberta RCMP said there had been 28 reported incidents of either break and enters or trespassing in evacuated communities. Twelve arrests have been made but police did not say how many charges have been laid.

The wildfire situation in Alberta dramatically escalated earlier this month when hot and dry weather and windy conditions combined to put a number of communities at risk, including larger municipalities like Drayton Valley and Edson.

Ward acknowledged that patrolling evacuated communities requires a lot of resources.

“We do have other police needs elsewhere in the province that still need to be addressed, and so we can’t have everybody up here,” he said. “We do need that support, which is why we’ve reached out to other communities and other provinces.”

View image in full screen RCMP speak at a news conference in Valleyview, Alta., on May 17, 2023. Global News

The RCMP said it has received assistance with resources for handling the wildfire evacuations from law enforcement agencies in British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.