Canada

Oilpatch restarts some production but Alberta wildfire risk remains volatile

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2023 4:45 pm
Alberta wildfires: Satellite captures footage of fires ravaging the province
WATCH ABOVE: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) satellites captured footage of the wildfires that have burned around 1 million acres of land in Alberta since early May, following a wave of unusually hot and dry weather conditions. Data collected by the satellites helps responders determine which areas will be impacted, to ultimately help manage the wildfires.
Some oil and gas producers in Alberta are restoring production after temporarily halting operations earlier this week due to wildfires.

More than 300,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of production were curtailed in Alberta as wildfires raged across the energy-producing province this week.

As of Friday, some companies have restarted operations as cooler temperatures and rainfall throughout the week brought relief in some areas of the province.

Canadian military helping with Alberta wildfires
Story continues below advertisement

Companies that have indicated partial or complete restart of operations in the affected areas include Crescent Point Energy Corp., Tourmaline Oil Corp., and Pembina Pipeline Corp.

Trending Now

However, the situation remains volatile as hot and dry conditions in the forecast threaten to worsen the fire situation.

There are currently 74 active wildfires in the province, including 21 that are out of control, and a provincial state of emergency remains in effect.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

