SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Peers wildfire evacuees return home, elderly couple saves prized petunias

By Sarah Komadina & Karen Bartko Global News
Posted June 3, 2025 7:43 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Peers residents return home after wildfire evacuation'
Peers residents return home after wildfire evacuation
WATCH ABOVE: As Peers residents returned home, Sarah Komadina spoke to them about the scary situation.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

People from Peers were allowed to return home, five days after being ordered to evacuate the hamlet west of Edmonton due to a wildfire just a kilometre south in Yellowhead County.

The January Creek wildfire started on the west side of Highway 32 and crossed over onto the east side on May 29.

But some residents didn’t all get the memo to flee last Thursday night.

Glen Berkholtz, 84, doesn’t have a cellphone that sends push emergency alerts and didn’t realize there was an evacuation order.

He stayed home overnight with his wife Ruth, and the next day woke to realize it was eerily empty in their community.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I looked around a little bit and I couldn’t really see anybody being home,” Glen said. “So I said, ‘We better pack up and get out of here,’ so that’s what we did.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Berkholtz went to their son’s house — but didn’t leave without their prized petunias, fearing the flowers would die if they weren’t watered for a few days.

“They’re more important than anything and we got them all back home,” Glen said after being able to return.

At noon on Tuesday, community members from Peers, Robb and Mercoal were allowed to go home, even though the fire in Yellowhead County is still out of control. The size is now estimated to be 738 hectares.

Trending Now

“It’s a huge relief to get people back,” said Yellowhead County Mayor Wade Williams. “Nobody wants to be evacuated. It causes a lot of grief: businesses are shut down, they need to run, people are not working, people are displaced.”

On Tuesday, Alberta Wildfire said for that region of the province, the fire danger is moderate, as recent cooler temperatures and precipitation have helped reduce the risk.

The provincial agency added residents must remain prepared to evacuate again if the situation changes.

“Have an evacuation plan,” Williams said. “Keep your vehicles fuelled. Have your medications and the things that are important packed up and ready to go.

“You never know, we could be asking people to leave an area on moment’s notice.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "You never know, we could be asking people to leave an area on moment's notice."
Story continues below advertisement

Sarah Komadina has more in the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices