Peers wildfire evacuees return home, elderly couple saves prized petunias

People from Peers were allowed to return home, five days after being ordered to evacuate the hamlet west of Edmonton due to a wildfire just a kilometre south in Yellowhead County.

The January Creek wildfire started on the west side of Highway 32 and crossed over onto the east side on May 29.

But some residents didn’t all get the memo to flee last Thursday night.

Glen Berkholtz, 84, doesn’t have a cellphone that sends push emergency alerts and didn’t realize there was an evacuation order.

He stayed home overnight with his wife Ruth, and the next day woke to realize it was eerily empty in their community.

“I looked around a little bit and I couldn’t really see anybody being home,” Glen said. “So I said, ‘We better pack up and get out of here,’ so that’s what we did.”

The Berkholtz went to their son’s house — but didn’t leave without their prized petunias, fearing the flowers would die if they weren’t watered for a few days.

“They’re more important than anything and we got them all back home,” Glen said after being able to return.

At noon on Tuesday, community members from Peers, Robb and Mercoal were allowed to go home, even though the fire in Yellowhead County is still out of control. The size is now estimated to be 738 hectares.

“It’s a huge relief to get people back,” said Yellowhead County Mayor Wade Williams. “Nobody wants to be evacuated. It causes a lot of grief: businesses are shut down, they need to run, people are not working, people are displaced.”

On Tuesday, Alberta Wildfire said for that region of the province, the fire danger is moderate, as recent cooler temperatures and precipitation have helped reduce the risk.

The provincial agency added residents must remain prepared to evacuate again if the situation changes.

“Have an evacuation plan,” Williams said. “Keep your vehicles fuelled. Have your medications and the things that are important packed up and ready to go.

"You never know, we could be asking people to leave an area on moment's notice."

Sarah Komadina has more in the video above.