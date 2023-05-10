Kelowna, B.C. farm welcomes public for annual seed and plant sale

Send this page to someone via email

Nestled in East Kelowna, B.C., is Sunshine Farm, a place where people can find solace in nature.

“The beautiful thing about this property really is that it makes an incredible platform for the vocational program that we run,” said Mona Lee Johannson, Sunshine Farm vocational program administrator.

“We do skill training and skill-based activities for adults with developmental disabilities.”

Johannson says that right now, there are 50 adults working on the farm, spending their time learning how to cook, working in the greenhouse, in the field planting, and much more.

In her second week in the program, Kassandra Burr is planting strawberries with her friend Meghan Atkinson-Smith.

“We are planting strawberry plants here,” said Burr.

“I take the soil, put it in the pot then we plant the strawberry plant and I did three planters today.”

For Atkinson-Smith, her favourite part of the vocational program is being in nature.

“Nature, it fills me up, it makes me feel calm, it makes me feel like I am here protecting and helping the earth grow,” said Atkinson-Smith.

Jonathan Alcock started the farm 36 years ago, cultivating a certified organic seed farm that doubles as a space where program members can gain more independence.

“Over the years I think we have had over 600 people learn and go through into the community,” said Alcock.

“Every day that I come over here I am rewarded in seeing how important it is to the individuals coming here and how they’re learning things, and how they are improving their skills and their socialization.”

Johannson says that there is no set time period for program members to be at the farm. They can stay as long or as short as they choose.

“We do see a lot of success in getting people into the community and getting them into jobs,” said Johannson.

“Even getting them into more independent living and doing things for themselves and relying less on their caregivers or their families so it’s a beautiful thing.”

The farm will open to the public for its two-day annual seed and plant sale, where you can find rare seeds and plants for your garden. The sale runs May 12 and May 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information about Sunshine Farm visit www.sunshinefarm.net