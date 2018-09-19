‘Dance for Diverse-abilities:’ Non-profit dance school searching for community support

The Okanagan’s only non-profit dance school needs community support to upgrade its studio

Raelene and her sister, Joelle, have been taking special one-on-one dance classes at Creator’s Arts Centre in Kelowna.

Both girls are on the autism spectrum, along with their older brother.

The dance classes at the centre have been specially customized for the girls, to ensure they flourish and grow.

“The program that we’re creating is for those dancers that aren’t able to be in a class of 20 children,” said artistic director Laura Elliott. “They struggle socially to be in large groups of kids. They might need one-on-one assistance.”

The dance school, which has been in the same location for 14 years, is ready to move to new digs.

The upgraded space will allow for several new programs, including an expansion of the one-on-one training Raelene and Joelle currently receive.

‘Dance for Diverse-abilities’ will be tailored to children with special needs, both physical and cognitive.

Other new initiatives include the launch of ‘Boys in Ballet,’ an all-male training program.

Creator’s Arts Centre has a goal of making dance accessible to children from all social and economic backgrounds.

“Dance training is very expensive and we wanted to make it more affordable for kids coming from lower-income families,” Elliott said. “So we have a tuition assistance program where families can apply to receive reduced rates or free dance tuition.”

The move into a new studio will be pricey for the charity.

An anonymous donor is willing to match half the costs up to $50,000. The team has already raised $20,000 so they are well on their way to affording the new studio.

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help the charity reach its goals.