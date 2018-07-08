Dance scholarships on the line at the annual Crystal Classic Grand Dance Championships in Kelowna

For many of the 600 young performers competing in this year’s Crystal Classic Grand Dance Championships, dancing is a passion they want to keep pursuing.

With the cost of dance lessons, outfits and travel, the price tag of being a competitive dancer can be overwhelming. That is why the dance scholarships that are being awarded at the championships are so coveted.

READ MORE: BLOG: Determined to dance

Sunny Sokolowski is a local dance competitor from Lake Country. He says getting a scholarship would be an incredible learning opportunity. “I’d like to get out into the dance world,” he said, “…and get more exposure to more choreography and choreographers.”

The Crystal Classic Grand Dance Championships is the wrap-up competition to Showtime Dance Promotion’s entire season. The organization puts on dance events, competitions and festivals through Western Canada.

Competitors ages 3 to 18 who score a high silver or better during the season are eligible to participate in this finale weekend.

The style of dancing seen at the competition includes modern contemporary, hip hop, tap, jazz, ballet and much more.

Samara Tocher is the Senior Production Manager at Showtime Dance Promotions.

READ MORE: Houston police officer asks girl in wheelchair to dance at quinceañera

She says watching the kids onstage is amazing. “That’s what keeps me coming back,” she said. “Making sure they’re having fun and enjoying themselves and expressing themselves while getting physical activity and learning how to dance.”

Two adjudicators will be judging the competition as well as providing personal feedback.

Jordan Clark is one of these adjudicators and has been dancing since she was a young girl. She says she is looking for performance aptitude and technique when scoring dancers. “It’s about the artistry of the dance,” she added.

The Crystal Classic Grand Dance Championships wraps up tonight with a dance-off and an awards ceremony. It is open to the public with a minimal entry fee.

For more information, please visit the Showtime Dance Promotions website.