Barrie man killed after motorcycle collision on Highway 401 in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

A 55-year-old man from Barrie was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Highway 401 in Kitchener on Monday morning, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

The collision occurred as the man was travelling westbound on Highway 401 toward Homer Watson Boulevard at around 7:45 a.m., leaving the highway closed until the early afternoon.

“At this time, we believe that there was a slowdown of traffic,” Staff Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video posted to Twitter.

He said there were reports that the slowdown may have been caused by a bicyclist riding on the highway in front of where the incident occurred.

Schmidt doesn’t believe that any other vehicles were involved in the collision that claimed the Barrie motorcyclist’s life.

“The rider was ejected from his motorcycle as he lost control and hit the roadway, which resulted in fatal injuries,” he said

Story continues below advertisement

He said the OPP are still attempting to work out the exact details surrounding the crash.

“We are appealing for any witnesses that may have dashcam or witnessed either the bicyclist this morning, the slowdown on Highway 401 or the collision,” he said.

“If you have information, please call the Cambridge OPP at 519-654-0150.”