Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Barrie man killed after motorcycle collision on Highway 401 in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 1:23 pm
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police. View image in full screen
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
A 55-year-old man from Barrie was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Highway 401 in Kitchener on Monday morning, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

The collision occurred as the man was travelling westbound on Highway 401 toward Homer Watson Boulevard at around 7:45 a.m., leaving the highway closed until the early afternoon.

“At this time, we believe that there was a slowdown of traffic,” Staff Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video posted to Twitter.

He said there were reports that the slowdown may have been caused by a bicyclist riding on the highway in front of where the incident occurred.

Schmidt doesn’t believe that any other vehicles were involved in the collision that claimed the Barrie motorcyclist’s life.

“The rider was ejected from his motorcycle as he lost control and hit the roadway, which resulted in fatal injuries,” he said

He said the OPP are still attempting to work out the exact details surrounding the crash.

“We are appealing for any witnesses that may have dashcam or witnessed either the bicyclist this morning, the slowdown on Highway 401 or the collision,” he said.

Trending Now

“If you have information, please call the Cambridge OPP at 519-654-0150.”

