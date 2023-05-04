Alberta Wildfire: Evacuations underway on Cold Lake First Nation, at least 1 home lost

Send this page to someone via email

On a hot, windy day that saw several wildfires flare up across Alberta, a fire on the eastern side of the province also triggered an evacuation alert in the Cold Lake area.

An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued just before 6:30 p.m, for the Cold Lake First Nation, which said there was a wildfire on the southeast side of the community between Highway 897 and Range Road 24.

The fire is moving west toward Range Road 24 and one home has already been lost, the alert said.

Everyone south of Township Road 614 and up to Range Road 24 in Cold Lake First Nation must flee immediately.

Evacuees were told to go to the Dene Hotel and Conference Centre on Highway 28 and Range Road 423. Anyone needing help to get out should call 780-545-3332.

People are advised to take their pets, important documents and medication, and enough food, water and supplies for three days.

Other wildfires in Alberta

Most of Alberta is under a fire ban after a period of windy and unseasonably hot conditions, with little chance of rain in the forecast.

Late in the afternoon, an evacuation order was issued for part of Lac Ste. Anne County, where officials said a wildfire was burning near Range Road 60 and Township Road 560.

Earlier in the day, the county said the separate Yellowhead County fire was approaching from the south, so an evacuation alert was also in effect for the area south of Township Road 570 and west of Range Road 80 to the county border at Range Road 100.

A different evacuation order was issued because of that fire for people who live north of Wildwood in rural Yellowhead County.

About an hour’s drive south of that fire, rural properties in Brazeau County near Drayton Valley were also told to evacuate on Wednesday and Thursday because of a blaze there.

In the far northwestern tip of Alberta, several thousand people were told to flee Fox Lake and the Little Red River Cree Nation because of a fire that flared out of control overnight.

According to Alberta Wildfire, there are 72 active wildfires in the province, 19 of which are out of control.