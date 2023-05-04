Alberta wildfires: Evacuation order issued in Lac Ste. Anne County

Send this page to someone via email

Hot temperatures combined with dangerously dry conditions and wind is fueling dozens of wildfires across Alberta, including one that has triggered evacuation alerts northwest of Edmonton.

An evacuation order was issued Thursday afternoon for part of Lac Ste. Anne County, where officials said a wildfire was burning near Range Road 60 and Township Road 560.

Anyone between Range Road 60, west to Range Road 63 and from Township Road 544 A to Highway 43 was told to evacuate, and to take pets, important documents and medication, and enough food, water and supplies for three days.

Evacuees were told to head to a reception centre at the arena in Sangudo (5235 54 Ave.)

A photo sent to Global News from Alberta Beach showed a plume of smoke rising from the area where the fire was burning.

Anyone needing help in fleeing was asked to call the county office at 780-785-3411.

Most of central Alberta is under a fire ban after a period of windy and unseasonably hot conditions, with little chance of rain in the forecast.

Earlier in the day Thursday, the county said the separate Yellowhead County fire was approaching from the south, so an evacuation alert was also in effect for the area south of Township Road 570 and west of Range Road 80 to the County border at Range Road 100.

A different evacuation order was issued because of that fire for people who live north of Wildwood in rural Yellowhead County.

About an hour south of that fire, rural properties in Brazeau County near Drayton Valley were also told to evacuate on Wednesday and Thursday.

In the far northwestern tip of Alberta, several thousand people were told to flee Fox Lake and the Little Red River Cree Nation because of a fire that flared out of control overnight.

According to Alberta Wildfire, there are 63 active wildfires in the province, 19 of which are out of control.