Alberta wildfires: Rural Yellowhead County residents told to flee to Wildwood

After only being allowed to return home Wednesday, some rural Alberta residents near Wildwood in Yellowhead County were told to flee again on Thursday.

An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued just after 2:30 p.m. for an area north of the hamlet that’s about 120 kilometres west of Edmonton.

An evacuation order was issued for anyone living between Township Road 544 to Township Road 553, east to Highway 22 and west to Range Road 92.

Those rural residents were told to go to the Wildwood Community Hall (4904 51 Ave.) and use Range Road 92 heading south to get out.

Evacuees can call 1-833-334-4630 for information. Residents were told to gather their pets, important documents, medication and enough food and water to be away from home for at least three days.

The forest fire in that area, now called the Deep Creek Wildfire, was first detected the evening of Saturday, April 29 and is a mutual aid wildfire being fought by Yellowhead County and Alberta Wildfire.

It’s located on both sides of Highway 22, north of Highway 16, and is burning out of control in a mix of grass, shrub, trees and marsh.

The wildfire was re-assessed and Alberta Wildfire said as of Thursday afternoon, is now estimated to be 2,254 hectares in size.

The province said 14 pieces of heavy equipment and five helicopters are assisting 64 firefighters. They will continue to work in high priority areas to reinforce containment lines and prevent the fire from spreading further into rural properties.

Most of the fire activity on Thursday was primarily in the interior of the wildfire, the province said. Airtankers are working along the north end of the fire to prevent further spread.

Firefighters are using pumps and hose to spray water deep into the ground and shovels are being used to stir up the ground layers so that water can travel deep into the earth and fully extinguish smoldering hotspots.

Crews are working near the rural subdivision of Lobstick Resorts and the hamlet of Wildwood, as well as east of Range Road 92 and towards the south side of Township Road 544 to prevent spread to the north of Chip Lake.

Firefighters will also be working on the north side of the fire, west side of Highway 22. Alberta Wildfire said it was assisting the county as required on to the east of the highway to prevent further spread towards Evansburg.

More hot and dry conditions are expected to continue.

On Friday, Alberta Wildfire expected light winds will remain in the morning at 10 km/h, but to increase from the east-southeast 20-25 km/h with gusts of 45 km/h around noon and remain gusty throughout the evening.

Temperatures will remain in the mid 20s throughout the day. No precipitation is expected in the next 48 hours, the province said.

The flare-up comes as several other wildfires have broken out across Alberta in the past day.

Most of central Alberta is under a fire ban after a period of windy and unseasonably hot conditions, with little chance of rain in the forecast.

About an hour south of the this fire, rural properties in Brazeau County near Drayton Valley were told to evacuate on Wednesday and Thursday.

In the far northwestern tip of Alberta, several thousand people were told to flee Fox Lake and the Little Red River Cree Nation because of a fire that ballooned out of control overnight.

According to Alberta Wildfire, there are 63 active wildfires in the province, 19 of which are out of control.