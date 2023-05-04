Wildfire evacuation in northern Alberta forces up to 3,000 people out

Send this page to someone via email

A wildfire in northern Alberta forced the evacuation of Little Red River Cree Nation Wednesday night.

The fire, located in the community of Fox Lake, is out of control and nearly 1,500 hectares in size as of Thursday, according to Alberta Wildfire.

There are 3,700 people living in Fox Lake who are now under a mandatory evacuation order, according to Chief Conroy Sewepagaham.

He told the residents of Little River Cree Nation to leave Wednesday afternoon. Since then, about 2,100 have left, Sewepagaham said.

Sewepagaham said a barge is the only way out of the community and the line to cross the river peaked at 600 people.

The fire is just 200 metres away from the closest homes, he said.

Residents are largely without power as the fire has burned through power transmission lines, said Sewepagaham.

Everyone leaving must go to the Fox Lake Band office or call 1-888-201-3053.

The nearby Town of High Level has set up an evacuation centre to help.

Mayor Crystal McAteer said the town has already welcomed hundreds of evacuees and many more are expected Thursday. The mayor says High Level’s 900 hotel rooms are filling up quickly and the town is bringing in cots as soon as it can.

Thursday, the crews reported “active open flame on the northeast corner of the fire,” Alberta Wildfire said. This area of the fire will be the priority for crews.

Hot, dry weather and winds fueled the growth of the fire, which is about 530 kilometres north of Edmonton.

“This fire has experienced very active fire behaviour and growth (Wednesday), which spread north up to the Peace River,” said Alberta Wildfire in an update.

Alberta Wildfire said there are currently 36 firefighters, three helicopters, local firefighters and heavy equipment working on the fire. Airtankers will be supporting firefighters Thursday. Heavy equipment is working to establish fire guards around nearby homes.

So far crews have been successful in preventing spread towards the community to the west of the fire by laying down a retardant line, Alberta Wildfire said.

View image in full screen A wildfire in northern Alberta has forced the evacuation of thousands.

There are currently no road closures in the area due to this fire, according to 511 Alberta.

