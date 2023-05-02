Some Yellowhead and Parkland County residents forced out by wildfire allowed to return home

Send this page to someone via email

Some people who live in Evansburg, Entwistle and Parkland County west of Highway 22 were allowed to return home Tuesday at noon after being forced out by a wildfire on the weekend.

“These residents are now safe to return to their homes,” a post on Parkland County’s website read. “Highway 16 will be open for Parkland County and Evansburg residents returning to their homes.”

The evacuation order remains in place for those west of Range Road 65 to Highway 22, north of Township Road 530 to Highway 16.

Yellowhead County Mayor Wade Williams said residents were given an update on the evacuation at a 10:30 a.m. meeting at the Edson and District Leisure Centre.

Williams said people who live in the Evansburg area are allowed back home starting at noon Tuesday. Blockcades will be removed at that time.

Story continues below advertisement

Those who live in the Wildwood area are not being allowed to return, he said, and will have to wait at least until at least Wednesday, potentially longer.

The corresponding Alberta Emergency Alerts were updated or cancelled at noon on Tuesday.

View image in full screen Parkland County wildfire evacuation map, May 2, 2023. Supplied: Parkland County

A tour of the Wildwood fire area is being offered to media Tuesday afternoon.

Updates are expected from Alberta Wildfire later Tuesday.

Williams said Monday was a good day for fire crews.

“We have a perimeter pretty much all the way around the fire,” he said. “They (crews) were able yesterday to contain the fire to that perimeter, so that’s good news.”

Williams was optimistic in terms of fire management “as long as it doesn’t change directions again.”

Story continues below advertisement

He urged everyone who’s left their home to register by calling the evacuation information number at 1-833-334-4630.

2:05 Fire risk in Alberta even more extreme than 2016 Fort McMurray wildfire

Yellowhead County (Evansburg) wildfire

As of Tuesday morning, the wildfire in Yellowhead County (WCU002) was 2,386 hectares in size, burning about seven kilometres northwest of Evasburg on both sides of Highway 22, three kilometres north of Highway 16.

This fire is considered out of control.

Nearby infrastructure includes scattered farms and residences, Highway 16 and the Hamlet of Evansburg.

There are 31 wildland firefighters battling this blaze, along with six helicopters, Group 30 (heavy bucketing helicopters) and four pieces of heavy equipment.

“There were northeast winds over the wildfire,” Alberta Wildfire said in a Tuesday morning update. “Firefighters conducted successful controlled burn operations yesterday. Bulldozer lines are complete from peat farms in the area to the Lobstick River on the south flank.”

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta Wildfire assumed command for the incident Monday night.

A structural protection unit was deployed at the wildfire and is working with Yellowhead County.

An evacuation order is in place for some parts of Yellowhead County, including for everyone in Wildwood, Lobstick and areas around North, East and South Chip Lake.

The latest Alberta Emergency Alerts are listed and updated here.

Parkland County (Entwistle) wildfire

As of Tuesday morning, the wildfire in Parkland County (WCU001) was 330 hectares in size, burning about seven kilometres southeast of Entwistle.

The fire is considered out of control.

Nearby infrastructure includes Trestle Creek Golf Course, scattered farms, Highway 16 and the communities of Entwistle and Evansburg.

Alberta Wildfire has two helicopters and three bulldozers assigned to the wildfire.

Bulldozers have established a fireguard around 70 per cent of the wildfire, Alberta Wildfire officials said Tuesday.

“Weather conditions are expected to remain hot and dry with winds. The fire danger is high for the area today.”

3:49 Growing wildfires west of Edmonton prompt expansion of evacuation orders

Over the weekend, about 800 people were forced to leave their homes in Evansburg in Yellowhead County and about 500 from Entwistle in Parkland County after fires broke out on either side of the communities along the Pembina River.

Story continues below advertisement

At 2:15 p.m. Monday, an Alberta emergency alert was issued for Wildwood in Yellowhead County. Residents of the hamlet of Wildwood and areas surrounding Chip Lake were told to leave the area Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews fighting a wildfire near Trestle Creek Golf Resort in Parkland County on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Courtesy: Anita Morgan

View image in full screen A wildfire near Entwistle in Parkland County, Alta. on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Global News

Emergency crews fighting a wildfire near Trestle Creek Golf Resort in Parkland County on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Courtesy: Anita Morgan

View image in full screen A wildfire near Entwistle in Parkland County, Alta. on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Courtesy: Desiree Jensen

View image in full screen The wildfire burning near Entwistle in Parkland County was two kilometres away from town Sunday afternoon. April 30, 2023. Global News

Several areas of Yellowhead County and Parkland County remained on mandatory evacuation alert Monday. Global News

Parkland County fire crews going over their plan Monday, May 1, 2023, at Trestle Creek golf course where their command centre is. Global News