Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Large grass fire breaks out in west Edmonton along Anthony Henday Drive

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted May 1, 2023 6:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Large grass fire breaks out in west Edmonton along Anthony Henday Drive'
Large grass fire breaks out in west Edmonton along Anthony Henday Drive
Video from the Global 1 news helicopter of a large grass fire on the west end of Edmonton, in a field between Anthony Henday Drive and 184 Street, and 105 and 111 avenues, on Monday, May 1, 2023.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A thick plume of smoke could be seen across much of west Edmonton Monday afternoon, after a grass fire broke out along Anthony Henday Drive near 111 Avenue.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews responded at 3:20 p.m. to a fire originating at 184 Street and 105 Avenue.

Nine units, or about 36 firefighters, were dispatched with the first arriving on scene at 3:35 p.m.

The fire was burning through a grove of trees and in a grassy area between the Henday and 184 Street, between 105 and 111 avenues.

As of 5 p.m., the Henday was closed between Stony Plain Road and the Yellowhead, traffic was being diverted off the freeway at both of those interchanges.

Click to play video: 'Thick plume of smoke as grass fire burns in west Edmonton'
Thick plume of smoke as grass fire burns in west Edmonton

No other details were available.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire came as dry, hot weather combined with high winds pushed up the fire risk across Alberta and fuelled several other wildfires to the west and north of the city.

While many jurisdictions surrounding the city have issued fire restrictions or outright bans in recent days, the City of Edmonton did not make such a move.

“Edmonton Fire Rescue Services will not be issuing a fire restriction or fire ban at this point today,” a spokesperson said Monday afternoon.

Trending Now

“However, our Public Safety section is closely monitoring Edmonton’s Fire Weather Index — and its many indices — and will be revisiting its overall score tomorrow morning alongside an updated weather forecast.

“Some determining factors of the Fire Weather Index are very sensitive to short-term conditions (such as the current wind), so we could quickly see conditions return to normal levels for this time of year and ahead of May’s green-up.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Some determining factors of the Fire Weather Index are very sensitive to short-term conditions (such as the current wind), so we could quickly see conditions return to normal levels for this time of year and ahead of May's green-up."

Story continues below advertisement

— This is a breaking news story. More to come…

More on Canada
FireEdmonton TrafficEdmonton roadsEdmonton Fire RescueEdmonton fireEdmonton Fire Rescue Serviceswest EdmontonAnthony Henday DriveWest Edmonton FireEdmonton WildfireEdmonton grassfire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers