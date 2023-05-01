Wildfires west of Edmonton force hundreds out of homes

Send this page to someone via email

Several areas of Yellowhead County and Parkland County remained on mandatory evacuation alert Monday.

About 800 people have been forced to leave their homes in Yellowhead County and about 500 from Parkland County.

No towns are at risk, but some residences in rural Alberta are.

“We did have one home in the rural area outside of Trestle Creek which was consumed by the fire,” said Brian Cornforth, Parkland County Fire Chief.

“The weather is not great for us and it’s going to be against us for the next couple of days.”

No injuries have been reported.

More than 80 firefighters are battling the fires with help from the air.

"This fire will not be out for several days, if not weeks," Cornforth said.

There are several road detours and highway closures as fire crews close certain areas to fight the fires.

Highway 16, for instance, is closed in both directions and there is an hour-long detour near Wabamun.

Parkland and Yellowhead county officials are assessing the overnight conditions and expect to provide an update later Monday morning.

The mayor of Yellowhead County is urging evacuees to register either by phone at 1-833-334-4630 or in person at the community centres.

The latest information on the fires and evacuations can be found at emergencyalert.alberta.ca or via the Alberta Emergency Alert App.

View image in full screen A large grass fire is shown on Sunday, April 30, 2023, in this handout image provided by Alberta Forestry, Parks and Tourism department. As some Albertans were being told to evacuate or to be ready to flee to safety at a moment’s notice due to multiple grass and brush fires in areas west and northwest of Edmonton. Others were being allowed to return home. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Alberta Forestry, Parks and Tourism

Several wildfires that broke out Saturday continued to burn.

There are two wildfires of note: a 330-hectare wildfire about seven kilometres southeast of Entwistle that is currently listed as out of control and a 3,000-hectare wildfire that is about seven kilometres northwest of Evansburg on both sides of Highway 22 that is also out of control.

Wildfire near Entwistle (Parkland County)

The Entwistle fire was detected on Saturday, April 29.

Structures at risk from the Entwistle fire include scattered farms, Highway 16, communities of Entwistle and Evansburg and the Trestle Creek Golf Course.

Alberta Wildfire is helping Parkland County crews battle this blaze. More than 40 firefighters on the ground, three helicopters and one airtanker group are assigned to battle this fire. Additional resources, including crews, have been requested.

Parkland County has a mandatory evacuation order in place for residents living between Range Road 65 to the Pembina River, north of Township Road 530 to Highway 16, including all residents of Entwistle. Everyone west of Range Road 65 near Entwistle must evacuate.

The mayor of Parkland County said the evacuation order there would remain in place for at least another 24 hours.

"The challenges for the fire crews today are the hot weather, low humidity and the consistent winds," Allan Gamble said Sunday.

Brian Cornforth, Parkland County’s fire chief, said crews will attack the blaze from above and from the ground.

“We have the air tanker group from the Alberta Force Protection Group … doing retardant drops and the helicopters are bucketing on hot spots,” Cornforth said.

“We’ll go in ahead of the fire front and we’ll set up sprinklers and we’ll start those sprinklers flowing water onto the properties so that there’s no risk of that property being consumed as the fire approaches.”

He thanked people for cooperating with the evacuation order.

“I know it’s hard to leave your home. We’re doing the best we can. We’ll get you back in as soon as we can.”

Wildfire near Evansburg (Yellowhead County)

The Evansburg fire was detected on the evening of April 29. Originally the wildfire was two separate incidents — on the east and west sides of Highway 22 — but they are now combined.

The wildfire is burning out of control and moving towards the west-northwest. The fire is burning in a mixture of grass, shrub, trees and marsh. Strong winds, warm temperatures, and very dry fuel are the main factors contributing to the rapid spread of this wildfire.

Dozers are building containment lines and deliberate burning is taking place.

Alberta Wildfire and Yellowhead County are working together to contain the spread. There are 13 pieces of heavy equipment and three helicopters assisting 45 firefighters.

Airtankers are building containment lines.

Several areas of Yellowhead County and Parkland County remained on mandatory evacuation alert Monday. Global News

The Yellowhead County evacuation order is currently in place for the affected areas in Yellowhead County. All residents in the Lobstick Resort and areas north of Wildwood in Yellowhead County must evacuate immediately. Residents in the hamlet of Evansburg and the area directly south of the hamlet located north of Highway 16 in Yellowhead County must evacuate.

Yellowhead County said Monday that residents in Wildwood “should remain on alert due to fire conditions in the area. Yellowhead County Emergency Services and Alberta Wildfire are continuing to monitor the fire and weather conditions.”

All evacuated residents should call 1-833-334-4630 to register as an evacuee or for more information.

All impacted residents must evacuate to Wildwood Hall or call Yellowhead County evacuation registration line at 1-833-334-4630. Authorities say to gather important documents, medication, and enough food and water to be away from home for at least three days. Take pets with you.

“The fire northeast of Wildwood continued to spread overnight and Yellowhead County declared a state of local emergency due to the increased fire activity and risk to residents and other infrastructure,” said Wade Williams, mayor of Yellowhead County, on Sunday.

“Last night we expected when the wind died down and the temperature dropped and the humidity came, that the fire would slow. It didn’t slow as much as was anticipated.”

He said the community is prepared.

“We practice this. We hope it never happens but we’re realistic enough to know that at some point these things will happen in our communities. And it is very critical to be ready.”

Williams said he couldn’t give a timeline or return date for residents.

“All I can assure our residents is we are we are here to protect their safety and, as much as possible, property.”

Wildfire in Yellowhead County, west of Edmonton, on Monday, May 1, 2023. Global News

Susan Cameron had to flee Evansburg and arrived at the Wildwood Community Centre.

“I was way across town walking my dog when they came around, so I ran home and I just threw a few things into a little bag and I forgot my dog food.

“Two o’clock in the morning we finally got the cots in,” she said. “We got little toiletries and a cot and a couple of blankets, so that was nice.”

Cameron said leaving her home was difficult.

“That feels horrible because you don’t know if you’re going to get burned down there.”