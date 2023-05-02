Edmonton Fire Rescue Services to provide update on fire risk in city

Send this page to someone via email

Acting Fire Chief David Lazenby will provide an update Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. about the current fire risk in Edmonton.

Conditions have been hot, dry and windy, leading to several devastating fires inside the city and around it.

There are two wildfires burning west of Edmonton that have forced the evacuation of parts of Parkland and Yellowhead counties, including Wildwood, Lobstick and the Hamlet of Evansburg.

2:05 Fire risk in Alberta even more extreme than 2016 Fort McMurray wildfire

On Monday, three separate fires within city limits put a huge strain on local fire resources.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen A large grass fire near 111 Avenue and Anthony Henday Drive in west Edmonton on Monday, May 1, 2023. Courtesy: Dustin Strazza

A large grass fire broke out along Anthony Henday Drive near 111 Avenue at 3:20 p.m., originating at 184 Street and 105 Avenue. Nine units, or about 36 firefighters, were dispatched and the Henday was closed for several hours between Stony Plain Road and the Yellowhead.

0:39 Thick plume of smoke as grass fire burns in west Edmonton

Earlier Monday, there were two residential fires — one in central Edmonton at an apartment complex at which three people were injured.

Story continues below advertisement

The second happened in south Edmonton’s Terwillegar neighbourhood. Three homes were destroyed.

2:12 Fire destroys 3 homes in Terwillegar neighbourhood

Dozens of Alberta municipalities have issued fire bans, including several communities around Edmonton like Strathcona County, Lamont, Leduc and Devon.

A fire ban prohibits all outdoor fires, including fire pits, bonfires, burn barrels, fireworks and solid-fuel (ie: charcoal) barbecues. Cooking and recreational appliances that can be turned off with a switch or valve (propane or natural gas barbecues) are allowed.

As of Monday, Edmonton did not have a fire ban in place.

“Edmonton Fire Rescue Services will not be issuing a fire restriction or fire ban at this point,” a fire information officer told Global News on Monday afternoon.

“However, our Public Safety section is closely monitoring Edmonton’s Fire Weather Index — and its many indices — and will be revisiting its overall score (Tuesday) morning alongside an updated weather forecast.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Fire Weather Index includes short-term factors that change quickly, like the wind.

“Despite any current ban on firepits and opening burning, care should always be exercised when dealing with any heat source, especially during dry and windy conditions like we’re currently experiencing,” the Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson said.

“This care is especially important when it comes to the proper disposal of smoking materials: these types of fires can be prevented by using deep, non-combustible ashtrays that cigarettes and other materials can fall into. Water or sand can be added to these containers for extra measure.”

More safety information can be found at edmonton.ca/SmokingSafety.