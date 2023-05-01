3 homes destroyed in southwest Edmonton fire

Send this page to someone via email

A number of homes are on fire in southwest Edmonton Monday.

Fire crews responded to the scene on the 5000 block of Stevens Crescent Northwest around 11 a.m. The fire was declared under control shortly after noon.

Neighbours in the area said a man was driving his car down the street honking his horn, and when they came out they saw multiple homes fully engulfed in flames.

Flames were reportedly shooting 20 to 30 feet in the air. Neighbours say at least one of the families was not home at the time. Crews believe all residents who were at home got out safely but there were pets left inside.

The original call to first responders was for two homes fully engulfed, but the fire quickly spread and three homes have now been destroyed.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.