Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

3 homes destroyed in southwest Edmonton fire

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted May 1, 2023 2:47 pm
A fire in southwest Edmonton has destroyed three homes Monday morning. View image in full screen
A fire in southwest Edmonton has destroyed three homes Monday morning. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A number of homes are on fire in southwest Edmonton Monday.

Fire crews responded to the scene on the 5000 block of Stevens Crescent Northwest around 11 a.m. The fire was declared under control shortly after noon.

Neighbours in the area said a man was driving his car down the street honking his horn, and when they came out they saw multiple homes fully engulfed in flames.

Flames were reportedly shooting 20 to 30 feet in the air. Neighbours say at least one of the families was not home at the time. Crews believe all residents who were at home got out safely but there were pets left inside.

Trending Now

The original call to first responders was for two homes fully engulfed, but the fire quickly spread and three homes have now been destroyed.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

More on Canada
FireHouse FireEdmonton fireEdmonton House FireEdmonton firefightersfire crewsEdmonton Fire Department
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers