3 people taken to hospital after fire in central Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were taken to hospital — at least one in critical condition — after firefighters responded to a call at 95 Street and 103 Avenue Monday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services received numerous calls at 8:29 a.m. reporting smoke at a multi-complex building at that location.

Four units were dispatched, with the first unit arriving on scene at 8:32 a.m.

“They were met with smoke and flames visible,” District Chief Darren Rachkewich said. “Two extra units were added at that time.

“When the crews did arrive, there were some people at their windows waving for help. We were able to set ladders up and remove those people.”

EMS confirmed three people were taken to hospital.

A man in his 60s was in stable but potentially critical condition. A man in his 60s was in stable condition and a man in his 40s was in critical condition.

Story continues below advertisement

As of 9:45 a.m., the fire was under control.

The cause of this fire has not yet been determined but fire investigators are on scene.

More to come.

View image in full screen Three people were taken to hospital — at least one in critical condition — after firefighters responded to a call at 95 Street and 103 Avenue Monday, May 1, 2023. morning. Global News