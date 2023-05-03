SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Wildfire near Drayton Valley prompts evacuation order in Brazeau County

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted May 3, 2023 8:10 pm
WATCH: Here's meteorologist Jesse Beyer's Wednesday, May 3, 2023 evening weather forecast for Edmonton, Alberta and the surrounding area.
A wildfire has broken out just southeast of Drayton Valley and an evacuation order has been issued for that part of Brazeau County in central Alberta.

An emergency alert issued just after 5:30 Wednesday said there is an out-of-control wildfire southeast of Drayton Valley, on the other side of the North Saskatchewan River.

A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for anyone north of Township Road 482 and south of Highway 39, and west of Range Road 64 and east of Highway 22. People are being told to get out immediately.

Residents should bring important documents, medication, food, water and supplies for at least three days, and take their pets with them.

A reception centre has been set up at the Drayton Valley Omniplex at 5737- 45 Ave.

A total fire ban is in effect for Brazeau County and the town of Drayton Valley.

The order came as a severe thunderstorm watch and extreme heat warning grips the region. According to Alberta Wildfire, there are 44 fires in the province’s jurisdiction burning as of Wednesday.

More to come…

