World

Justin Trudeau going to coronation of King Charles on May 6

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 28, 2023 12:09 pm
Canadians cool to King Charles III: poll
WATCH ABOVE: Canadians cool to King Charles III, poll finds
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to attend the coronation of King Charles in London next week alongside dignitaries from around the world.

Trudeau’s office is likely to unveil more details about his trip to the United Kingdom later today.

The coronation of the 73-year-old monarch will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6 in a religious ceremony conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Canadians will be able to celebrate the coronation at a special event in Ottawa the same day.

The federal Heritage Department says an hour-long program is being prepared to mark the occasion featuring music, art and poetry.

Trudeau was last in London for Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral in September.

Story continues below advertisement
How King Charles III’s coronation ceremony could differ from Queen Elizabeth II’s
© 2023 The Canadian Press

