Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Prince Harry to attend King Charles’ coronation – without Meghan Markle

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted April 12, 2023 10:55 am
Britain's Prince Harry saalutes media as he arrives at the Royal Courts Of Justice in London, Thursday, March 30, 2023. View image in full screen
Britain's Prince Harry salutes media as he arrives at the Royal Courts Of Justice in London, Thursday, March 30, 2023. Kristy Wigglesworth / The Associated Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It’s been confirmed: Prince Harry will attend the coronation of his father, King Charles III, but Meghan Markle will not join him.

Buckingham Palace, in a statement to several media outlets, confirmed the Duke of Sussex’s attendance.

Read more: King Charles coronation: Details of procession, crown jewels unveiled

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th.

“The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

The day of the King’s coronation also marks Prince Archie’s fourth birthday, and royal editor Omid Scobie tweeted that her son’s celebration influenced Markle’s decision to stay home.

Story continues below advertisement

Up until now, it was not known if Harry and Markle would attend the King’s crowning, which is set to take place in front of members of the Royal Family, world leaders, public figures and 450 charity and community group members.

The palace confirmation came after weeks of reports noting that Charles’ office has been in touch with Harry about the event. Harry’s attendance comes despite the rift within the House of Windsor prompted by Harry’s decision to reveal family secrets in his bestselling book, Spare.

Read more: King Charles’ coronation to be celebrated with concert, street parties, light shows

Story continues below advertisement

The revelations, including details of private conversations with his father — and his brother, Prince William — fanned tensions between Harry and his family that became public when he and his wife moved to North America in 2020.

Trending Now

The book also included allegations that members of the Royal Family regularly feed the press unflattering information about other members of the House of Windsor in exchange for positive coverage of themselves.

Harry and Markle relocated to California in 2020 after stepping back as working members of the Royal Family. They were last seen publicly in the U.K. together when they attended the September funeral for Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

While on press rounds for Spare in January, Harry told ITV’s Tom Bradby of a possible coronation attendance: “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it.”

With files from The Associated Press

Click to play video: 'How King Charles III’s coronation ceremony could differ from Queen Elizabeth II’s'
How King Charles III’s coronation ceremony could differ from Queen Elizabeth II’s
Advertisement
More on World
Royal FamilyPrince HarryMeghan Markleking charlesbritish royal familyKing Charles IIIKing charles coronationmeghan markle coronationprince harry coronationmeghan will not attend coronationprince harry will attend coronationwill prince harry attend coronation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers