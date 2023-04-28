King Charles is officially the RCMP commissioner-in-chief. How does it work?

Send this page to someone via email

King Charles III has officially been appointed the commissioner-in-chief of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Charles formally accepted the role at a ceremony at Windsor Castle in England on Friday.

The event was also attended by interim RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme, and the High Commissioner for Canada in the United Kingdom, Ralph Goodale.

Charles was appointed an honorary commissioner of the RCMP back in 2012 during a visit to Canada, replacing his mother Queen Elizabeth II, who at that time became the first person to take on the role of RCMP commissioner-in-chief.

As an honorary commissioner, Charles served as an advisor to the Commanding Officer on most issues — except operations — and received important RCMP updates.

Charles’ RCMP title has now been upgraded, following the death of his mother and his transition to king.

In a statement Friday, the Mounties said as the commander-in-chief, King Charles “will play a titular role in recognizing the importance of the RCMP at home and abroad.”

At the ceremony Friday, Charles was presented with a special commemorative RCMP Officer’s sword.

He also was officially presented with a new horse, named Noble, gifted to him by the RCMP last month.

Charles had met the seven-year-old black mare, who was bred and trained in Pakenham, Ont., for the first time in March.

The RCMP said Charles had requested a new horse from the musical ride to eventually be his new charge when his current one, George, retires.

Charles, 74, automatically became king in September on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The official coronation ceremony for him and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, will take place on May 6.