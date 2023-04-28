Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

King Charles is officially the RCMP commissioner-in-chief. How does it work?

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted April 28, 2023 9:46 am
Click to play video: 'Canadians cool to King Charles III: poll'
Canadians cool to King Charles III: poll
WATCH: Canadians cool to King Charles III: poll
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

King Charles III has officially been appointed the commissioner-in-chief of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Charles formally accepted the role at a ceremony at Windsor Castle in England on Friday.

The event was also attended by interim RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme, and the High Commissioner for Canada in the United Kingdom, Ralph Goodale.

Charles was appointed an honorary commissioner of the RCMP back in 2012 during a visit to Canada, replacing his mother Queen Elizabeth II, who at that time became the first person to take on the role of RCMP commissioner-in-chief.

As an honorary commissioner, Charles served as an advisor to the Commanding Officer on most issues — except operations — and received important RCMP updates.

Charles’ RCMP title has now been upgraded, following the death of his mother and his transition to king.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement Friday, the Mounties said as the commander-in-chief, King Charles “will play a titular role in recognizing the importance of the RCMP at home and abroad.”

Click to play video: 'King Charles coronation: What is the Stone of Scone?'
King Charles coronation: What is the Stone of Scone?

At the ceremony Friday, Charles was presented with a special commemorative RCMP Officer’s sword.

Trending Now

He also was officially presented with a new horse, named Noble, gifted to him by the RCMP last month.

Charles had met the seven-year-old black mare, who was bred and trained in Pakenham, Ont., for the first time in March.

The RCMP said Charles had requested a new horse from the musical ride to eventually be his new charge when his current one, George, retires.

Charles, 74, automatically became king in September on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

Story continues below advertisement

The official coronation ceremony for him and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, will take place on May 6.

More on Canada
RCMPQueen ElizabethRoyal Canadian Mounted Policeking charlesKing Charles IIIbritish royal familythe Royal FamilyKing Charles RCMP role
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers