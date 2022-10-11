Menu

Canada

King Charles III will be crowned on May 6 of next year

By Saba Aziz & Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 1:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Queen Elizabeth death: Can King Charles III keep the monarchy alive?' Queen Elizabeth death: Can King Charles III keep the monarchy alive?
WATCH: Queen Elizabeth death: Can King Charles III keep the monarchy alive? – Sep 17, 2022

Now that King Charles III has taken the role of monarch following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, he will be crowned on May 6, 2023, in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey, according to the Buckingham Palace.

In a statement Tuesday, the palace said the coronation ceremony will see Charles crowned alongside his queen consort, Camilla.

Charles, 73, became King immediately upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 8.

He was officially proclaimed King Charles III on Sept. 10 during the accession ceremony at St. James’s Palace in London.

It was the first to be broadcast live on television and online.

 

Click to play video: 'Process for replacing Queen’s image with King Charles III underway' Process for replacing Queen’s image with King Charles III underway
Process for replacing Queen’s image with King Charles III underway – Sep 17, 2022

King Charles III was also proclaimed Canada’s head of state at a ceremony held at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Sept. 10. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signed the order-in-council and the proclamation for the accession in the presence of Governor General Mary Simon.

King Charles set to gift Prince William and Kate Middleton 2 more homes

The last formality to take place is the coronation.

Queen Elizabeth II was crowned on June 2, 1953, some 16 months after her accession on Feb. 6, 1952, when her father, King George VI, died.

Charles is the 41st monarch in a line that traces its origins to the Norman king, William the Conqueror, who captured the English throne in 1066.

— with files from The Associated Press and Global News

