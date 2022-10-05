King Charles set to gift Prince William and Kate Middleton 2 more homes

Prince William and wife Kate Middleton didn’t just gain a bunch of new titles when Queen Elizabeth II died – it looks like the newly minted Prince and Princess of Wales are set to inherit at least a couple of pieces of royal real estate.
U.K. media outlets are reporting that William’s dad, King Charles, has “earmarked” Frogmore House on the Windsor Estate for the couple.
The house, which is really more of a mansion, was built in 1684 and was the location of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding reception — but don’t confuse it with Harry and Meghan’s U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage, which is also on the Windsor Estate.
Just last month, William and Kate relocated to the rural Adelaide Cottage to give their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, a more “normal” childhood, so it remains to be seen if they’ll be keen to move again so soon.
Read more: Petition to scrap Prince William’s Prince of Wales title reaches 25K signatures
Also, in the so-called “Game of Homes” property swap, it’s likely that Prince William will be offered one of the King’s Welsh properties, called Llwynywermod.
According to Cosmopolitan magazine, Llwynywermod is an old farmhouse purchased and renovated by Charles and Queen Consort Camilla in 2007.
The outlet reports that the farmhouse was bought using the Duchy of Cornwall — a private investment portfolio previously owned by King Charles during his time as the Duke of Cornwall. Now that William has taken on the Duke of Cornwall title and inherited the Duchy, it’s “likely” he’ll be offered Llwynywermod.
The property is located just outside the tiny village of Llanymddyfir in Carmarthenshire, South Wales. Charles said he used locally sourced materials for the renovation of the three-bedroom residence, and it comes complete with a self-sufficient 192-acre organic farm.
If William and Kate do inherit these two properties, it will add to the lengthy list of properties currently in their possession; the couple already has an apartment in Kensington Palace, a country home called Anmer Hall and a property on the Balmoral Castle estate.
William’s inherited Duchy of Cornwall portfolio also comes with a host of other ancient manors, and also farming, residential and commercial properties in 23 countries around the world.
Many of the duchy’s charming holiday cottages are available to rent by the general public.
