King Charles set to gift Prince William and Kate Middleton 2 more homes

Prince William and wife Kate Middleton didn’t just gain a bunch of new titles when Queen Elizabeth II died – it looks like the newly minted Prince and Princess of Wales are set to inherit at least a couple of pieces of royal real estate.

U.K. media outlets are reporting that William’s dad, King Charles, has “earmarked” Frogmore House on the Windsor Estate for the couple.

The house, which is really more of a mansion, was built in 1684 and was the location of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding reception — but don’t confuse it with Harry and Meghan’s U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage, which is also on the Windsor Estate.

View image in full screen A general view of Frogmore House in Home Park, Windsor Castle on May 17, 2006 in Windsor, England. Frogmore House was built in 1680-1684 and has been used as a royal residence since 1792, when it was purchased by Queen Charlotte. Max Mumby / Getty Images

Just last month, William and Kate relocated to the rural Adelaide Cottage to give their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, a more “normal” childhood, so it remains to be seen if they’ll be keen to move again so soon.

Also, in the so-called “Game of Homes” property swap, it’s likely that Prince William will be offered one of the King’s Welsh properties, called Llwynywermod.

According to Cosmopolitan magazine, Llwynywermod is an old farmhouse purchased and renovated by Charles and Queen Consort Camilla in 2007.

View image in full screen A general view of Llwynywermod on June 22, 2009 in Llandovery, United Kingdom. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The outlet reports that the farmhouse was bought using the Duchy of Cornwall — a private investment portfolio previously owned by King Charles during his time as the Duke of Cornwall. Now that William has taken on the Duke of Cornwall title and inherited the Duchy, it’s “likely” he’ll be offered Llwynywermod.

The property is located just outside the tiny village of Llanymddyfir in Carmarthenshire, South Wales. Charles said he used locally sourced materials for the renovation of the three-bedroom residence, and it comes complete with a self-sufficient 192-acre organic farm.

View image in full screen A view of Llwynywermod, near Llandovery, taken from the courtyard. Ben Birchall / Getty Images

If William and Kate do inherit these two properties, it will add to the lengthy list of properties currently in their possession; the couple already has an apartment in Kensington Palace, a country home called Anmer Hall and a property on the Balmoral Castle estate.

William’s inherited Duchy of Cornwall portfolio also comes with a host of other ancient manors, and also farming, residential and commercial properties in 23 countries around the world.

Many of the duchy’s charming holiday cottages are available to rent by the general public.