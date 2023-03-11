Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

King Charles is getting a ‘Noble’ new horse from Canada. How the royal tradition works

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted March 11, 2023 5:00 pm
Click to play video: 'The unbreakable bond between the Queen and her Canadian steed Burmese'
The unbreakable bond between the Queen and her Canadian steed Burmese
WATCH: The unbreakable bond between the Queen and her Canadian steed Burmese – Jun 2, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Britain’s King Charles III has been gifted a new horse, named Noble, by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police as part of a long-standing royal tradition.

“Noble was selected as the ideal horse for His Majesty because of her size and ability,” Royal Communications said in a statement on Saturday.

Charles met Noble, who was bred and trained in Pakenham, Ont., for the first time earlier this week.

Read more: The Queen’s favourite horse was Canadian. Here’s why the ‘special’ bond endures

Noble was recognized for her “superior physical and athletic ability, as well as her composed personality,” the palace statement said.

“Her calm demeanor allows her to thrive in the sometimes raucous atmosphere of [an] exciting public event.”
Story continues below advertisement

Charles, 74, automatically became king in September on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, who was a keen rider and loved horses.

The official coronation ceremony for him and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, will take place on May 6.

Click to play video: 'How King Charles III’s coronation ceremony could differ from Queen Elizabeth II’s'
How King Charles III’s coronation ceremony could differ from Queen Elizabeth II’s

This is not the first time the RCMP has gifted a horse to the British Royal Family.

Trending Now

The long tradition of gifting horses dates back to 1969, when the RCMP presented Queen Elizabeth II with the jet-black horse that would go on to become her favourite — Burmese.

Over the course of her reign, Queen Elizabeth II received eight horses from the Mounties, and she gifted back two from her stables.

One of those is Victoria, a five-year-old mare bred from a Canadian horse named Elizabeth that the RCMP had gifted to the Queen in 2012.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Global News’ Amanda Connolly and Reuters.

More on Canada
RCMPRoyal FamilyRoyal Canadian Mounted Policeking charlesbritish royal familyKing Charles IIIKing Charles horseKing Charles new horse
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers