Canada

How will Canada mark King Charles’ coronation? Details revealed

By Eric Stober Global News
Posted March 16, 2023 10:57 am
Click to play video: 'King Charles marks Commonwealth Day for 1st time as monarch, ‘draws great strength’ from late queen'
King Charles marks Commonwealth Day for 1st time as monarch, ‘draws great strength’ from late queen
WATCH: King Charles marks Commonwealth Day for 1st time as monarch, 'draws great strength' from late queen
Canada has unveiled how it will mark the coronation of King Charles III.

The coronation will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London, U.K. The same day, Canada will hold a ceremony in Ottawa to mark the occasion, which will include speeches, artistic performances and special unveilings, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

“Dignitaries from the Table of Precedence of Canada, including members of the King’s Privy Council for Canada, eminent Canadians, and individuals with ties to causes dear to His Majesty will be in attendance,” the statement, released Thursday, read.

Read more: Canadians uninterested in King Charles’ coronation, British monarchy, survey suggests

“His Majesty has a long history and a special relationship with Canada, and we look forward to celebrating his Coronation in May,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in the statement.

“In addition to the ceremony in Ottawa, I invite Canadians to take part in events and activities that will take place in their communities to mark this important occasion. Together, we look to the future and the continued betterment of the Commonwealth and its people.”

There will be activities at Rideau Hall on May 6 and 7 in Ottawa, and Canadians will be able to visit the residence of the Governor General.

Click to play video: 'King Charles presides over his first Commonwealth Day'
King Charles presides over his first Commonwealth Day

Public events on May 7 and 8 will follow the King’s coronation in the U.K., including a coronation concert at Windsor Castle. The Canadian delegation that will attend the coronation service will be announced in the coming weeks, according to the PMO.

Trending Now

The list of artists who will be joining the ceremonies with performances is not yet clear.

King Charles III acceded to the throne on Sept. 8, 2022, after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

