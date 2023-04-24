Surrey SkyTrain stabbing suspect arrested, released with conditions

Send this page to someone via email

The suspect in a Surrey SkyTrain stabbing earlier this month has been arrested and released with conditions until his first court date in June.

Officers arrested the 29-year-old Burnaby man last Friday and Metro Vancouver Transit Police are recommending assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose charges.

The man is under orders not to possess knives or contact the victim of the alleged April 15 stabbing, who was met by paramedics at Surrey Central Station and taken to the hospital.

“Everyone deserves to ride the transit system free from any form of harassment or physical assault,” said Const. Travis Blair in a Monday news release.

“Transit Police would like to speak to any other passengers who were on board the SkyTrain on April 15 and witnessed the interaction between the suspect and victim.”

According to transit police, the 24-year-old male victim and his girlfriend were riding the train in Surrey just before 1 a.m. when there was “an interaction” between the victim and another passenger.

As a result of that interaction, the suspect allegedly stabbed him with a “sharp object,” continued riding to King George Station, and got off the train.

The victim was left with what police described as a “serious” stab wound to his stomach area, but has since been discharged from the hospital.

Police released photos of the suspect on April 19, and thanked the public for its assistance in identifying him.

The incident is one of several disturbing public transit attacks in Metro Vancouver this month, which police in multiple jurisdictions have said are unrelated.

Abbotsford teen Ethan Bespflug was killed after a stabbing on a Surrey bus on April 11, and a second-degree murder charge was laid against a 20-year-old suspect last week.

Three suspects remain at large in a stabbing that left one person in the hospital at the Columbia SkyTrain station in New Westminster on April 10. No arrests have been made either in connection with alleged assaults on a Vancouver bus on April 14, or a West Vancouver bus on April 12.

One man was arrested April 9 in connection with a series of alleged assaults on a Millennium Line train in Burnaby and an attempted knife-slashing on the street afterward.

Earlier this month, another man was charged with attempted murder and four counts of terrorism after allegedly slashing a passenger’s throat in the name of ISIS on April 1.

The suspect in the alleged April 15 SkyTrain stabbing in Surrey is due in court on June 14. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Metro Vancouver Transit Police at 604-515-8302.