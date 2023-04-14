Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Union calls for more safety measures after ‘bloody, violent’ fight on West Vancouver bus 

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 1:31 pm
A violent fight between two passengers has West Vancouver bus drivers worried, especially with the stabbings in Surrey happening recently as well. View image in full screen
A violent fight between two passengers has West Vancouver bus drivers worried, especially with the stabbings in Surrey happening recently as well. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The union that represents West Vancouver bus drivers is speaking out after yet another violent incident on Metro Vancouver transit.

ATU Local 134 president Cornel Neagu said a “bloody and violent” fight broke out between two passengers on Wednesday afternoon.

Read more: ‘My best little buddy’ — Family of 17-year-old stabbed and killed on Surrey bus speak out

Someone boarded a bus at Marine Drive and 20 Street and began verbally harassing other passengers, and shortly afterward, a second passenger intervened, according to the union.

“(The) passenger intervened to attempt to stop the verbal assaults and a fight broke out on the bus, with a lot of blood being shed,” Neagu said.

“The suspect was subdued and arrested on the bus by West Vancouver police.”

Story continues below advertisement

The union is calling for more safety measures for both drivers and passengers. Only half of West Vancouver buses have protective glass around the driver and after 11 p.m. drivers have no West Vancouver dispatchers to deal with safety calls, the union said.

Read more: Making terror charges stick in Surrey, B.C. bus attack not easy, expert says

Negau is also upset with the union’s employer, Blue Bus, as he said nothing was done after the fight to support the driver.

More on Crime

“No one from Blue Bus asked the driver if he felt well enough to continue driving. No one offered him a councillor to speak with, nothing at all,” Neagu said.

“The driver was put on another bus immediately after his original bus was taken away to remove the bloodstains.

“We are very frustrated that he was asked to keep operating a bus in traffic after dealing with a very violent and scary incident on his bus.”

ATU Local 134 is also calling on the province and federal government to take more action to address mental health and addictions as drivers have noticed a rise in problematic passengers who have “serious drug, alcohol and mental health problems” that rely on West Vancouver bus transit.

Two stabbing incidents in Surrey have the union worried as well, as one led to the death of a 17-year-old this week.

Story continues below advertisement

West Vancouver told Global News in a statement that it does not agree with the union’s view that the driver was not supported.

“We are aware of the incident that occurred on a West Vancouver Transit Bus on Wednesday, and that police responded immediately and arrested the person involved,” said Carrie Gadsby, a communication advisor with West Vancouver.

“All appropriate steps were taken with respect to the driver, with the safety protocols developed to address this kind of incident being diligently followed to ensure the safety of all involved.”

Click to play video: 'Transit Police on recent violence and efforts made to keep passengers safe'
Transit Police on recent violence and efforts made to keep passengers safe
Related News
TransLinkwest vancouverMetro Vancouver transitBlue Busbus fightwest vancouver busATU Local 134bus drivers worried about safetyWest Vancouver bus fightWest Vancouver bus union
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers