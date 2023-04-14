Union calls for more safety measures after ‘bloody, violent’ fight on West Vancouver bus 

Send this page to someone via email

The union that represents West Vancouver bus drivers is speaking out after yet another violent incident on Metro Vancouver transit.

ATU Local 134 president Cornel Neagu said a “bloody and violent” fight broke out between two passengers on Wednesday afternoon.

Someone boarded a bus at Marine Drive and 20 Street and began verbally harassing other passengers, and shortly afterward, a second passenger intervened, according to the union.

“(The) passenger intervened to attempt to stop the verbal assaults and a fight broke out on the bus, with a lot of blood being shed,” Neagu said.

“The suspect was subdued and arrested on the bus by West Vancouver police.”

The union is calling for more safety measures for both drivers and passengers. Only half of West Vancouver buses have protective glass around the driver and after 11 p.m. drivers have no West Vancouver dispatchers to deal with safety calls, the union said.

Negau is also upset with the union’s employer, Blue Bus, as he said nothing was done after the fight to support the driver.

“No one from Blue Bus asked the driver if he felt well enough to continue driving. No one offered him a councillor to speak with, nothing at all,” Neagu said.

“The driver was put on another bus immediately after his original bus was taken away to remove the bloodstains.

“We are very frustrated that he was asked to keep operating a bus in traffic after dealing with a very violent and scary incident on his bus.”

ATU Local 134 is also calling on the province and federal government to take more action to address mental health and addictions as drivers have noticed a rise in problematic passengers who have “serious drug, alcohol and mental health problems” that rely on West Vancouver bus transit.

Two stabbing incidents in Surrey have the union worried as well, as one led to the death of a 17-year-old this week.

West Vancouver told Global News in a statement that it does not agree with the union’s view that the driver was not supported.

“We are aware of the incident that occurred on a West Vancouver Transit Bus on Wednesday, and that police responded immediately and arrested the person involved,” said Carrie Gadsby, a communication advisor with West Vancouver.

“All appropriate steps were taken with respect to the driver, with the safety protocols developed to address this kind of incident being diligently followed to ensure the safety of all involved.”