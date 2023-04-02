Menu

Crime

Suspect charged with attempted murder in connection with Surrey, B.C. bus throat slashing

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 2, 2023 6:41 pm
Man in life-threatening condition after throat slashing on Surrey bus
Metro Vancouver Transit Police will be recommending attempted murder charges after a man was stabbed and critically injured on a Surrey bus Saturday. As Julia Foy reports, police say the suspect is not known to police and mental health may have played a role in the incident.
The suspect that was arrested at the scene for allegedly slashing a stranger’s throat on a Surrey, B.C., bus is facing an attempted murder charge.

The incident took place near the intersection of 148 Street and Fraser Highway on a Coast Mountain bus, Saturday morning.

Read more: Man in life-threatening condition after throat slashed on Surrey, B.C. bus, police say

Transit police said an initial incident first took place at a bus stop when a man approached an individual and flashed a knife. That individual then fled the area and called police.

The suspect then boarded a bus on Fraser Highway, police said.

Around 9:30 a.m., an altercation began between two passengers, according to police. During the altercation, the suspect produced a knife and reportedly slashed the other man across the throat.

Story continues below advertisement

“Transit Police and Surrey RCMP attended the scene and quickly located the suspect who was arrested,” said Const. Amanda Steed, with transit police. “The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.”

Read more: More than 20 people including children pepper sprayed in Surrey movie theatre

According to police, the victim is in his mid-30s and is expected to make a full recovery after emergency surgery.

“The nurse mentioned the only reason he survived was because the knife was dull,” Steed said on Sunday. “His injuries would have been fatal otherwise.”

According to online court documents, Abdul Aziz Kawam is charged with attempted murder, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assault with a weapon.

Steed said on Saturday the suspect is not known to police and that mental health may have played a role in the assault.

Man in life-threatening condition after throat slashing on Surrey bus
