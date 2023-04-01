Man in life-threatening condition after throat slashed on Surrey, B.C. bus, police say

See more sharing options

A heavy police presence was seen in Surrey, B.C., Saturday after a reported throat slashing, according to police.

The incident took place near the intersection of 148 Street and Fraser Highway on a 503 route Coast Mountain bus, early Saturday.

Around 9:30 a.m., an altercation began between two passengers, police said.

During the altercation, one man produced a knife and reportedly slashed the other man across the throat.

Pictures from the scene show a person being taken away on a stretcher and a knife on the ground.

View image in full screen A knife was seen on the ground near the incident scene. Global News

“Transit Police and Surrey RCMP attended the scene and quickly located the suspect who was arrested for attempted murder,” said Const. Amanda Steed, with transit police.

“The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.”

Police said the investigation is still in the early stages and a motive has not yet been confirmed.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed it took one person to hospital.