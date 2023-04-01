Menu

Share

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Crime

Man in life-threatening condition after throat slashed on Surrey, B.C. bus, police say

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 1, 2023 3:41 pm
Surrey bus stabbing View image in full screen
A heavy police response was seen at a reported stabbing in Surrey, B.C. Global News
A heavy police presence was seen in Surrey, B.C., Saturday after a reported throat slashing, according to police.

The incident took place near the intersection of 148 Street and Fraser Highway on a 503 route Coast Mountain bus, early Saturday.

Around 9:30 a.m., an altercation began between two passengers, police said.

During the altercation, one man produced a knife and reportedly slashed the other man across the throat.

Read more: Man accused of fatally stabbing his wife in Surrey appears in court, maintains his innocence

Pictures from the scene show a person being taken away on a stretcher and a knife on the ground.

Surrey knife View image in full screen
A knife was seen on the ground near the incident scene. Global News

“Transit Police and Surrey RCMP attended the scene and quickly located the suspect who was arrested for attempted murder,” said Const. Amanda Steed, with transit police.

Story continues below advertisement

“The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.”

Read more: More than 20 people including children pepper sprayed in Surrey movie theatre

Police said the investigation is still in the early stages and a motive has not yet been confirmed.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed it took one person to hospital.

Click to play video: 'Surrey MLA intervenes after man waves knife'
Surrey MLA intervenes after man waves knife
