Man accused of fatally stabbing his wife in Surrey appears in court, maintains his innocence

The man accused of fatally stabbing his wife in Surrey, B.C., in December made an appearance in court Monday.

Navinder Gill, 40, was charged with second-degree murder on Dec. 16.

His wife, Harpreet Kaur Gill, 40, was found with multiple stab wounds at a home on 66th Avenue near 127 Street shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 7.

She later died in hospital.

Monday’s appearance was the second for Gill but the first one since the second-degree murder charges were approved.

“So pretty much today we fixed a date and adjourned for a few weeks,” Gagan Nahal, one of Navinder Gill’s lawyers, said outside court.

“We’re all very upset with what happened,” he added. “The victim here, Ms. Harpreet Kaur Gill, is a mother, she’s a wife, she’s a daughter, she’s the sister of someone and our condolences go out to the entire family. Regardless of whatever happened, in court, in the future, it won’t be enough to bring justice to the family because we won’t be able to bring back a lost one here.”

It is not yet known if Gill will plead guilty or if there are more charges still to be laid.

“He is maintaining his innocence at this time,” Nahal said.

The case remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched for the murdered mother of three’s family, which has now raised more than $16,000.