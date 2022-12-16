Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Husband charged with murder in stabbing death of Surrey, B.C. woman

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 16, 2022 9:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Woman stabbed to death, man in custody, in Newton killing'
Woman stabbed to death, man in custody, in Newton killing
Homicide investigators are piecing together the events that led to a Surrey woman's death in what sources tell Global News was a case of a domestic dispute. Neighbours describe the victim as a teacher and mother of three. Kamil Karamali reports – Dec 8, 2022

The husband of a Surrey woman who was fatally stabbed last week has now been charged with second-degree murder, homicide investigators said Friday.

Police found Harpreet Kaur Gill, 40, with multiple stab wounds at a home on 66th Avenue near 127 Street shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 7.

Read more: Advocates concerned as 3 women killed in the Lower Mainland in a week

She later died in hospital.

Police arrested her husband, 40-year-old Navinder Gill, at the scene, but he was released the next day as investigators continued to collect evidence.

Trending Now
Trending Now

“IHIT continues to gather evidence and we’re working to meet the charge approval threshold,” Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Surrey fatal stabbing victim identified, arrested husband now released: RCMP

“I know a situation like this where there’s alleged domestic violence can certainly hit a community, so we wanted to give as much information as we can as soon as we possibly could.”

IHIT said that Gill was re-arrested on Thursday and charged on Friday. He is due back in court on Jan 9, 2023.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched for the murdered mother of three’s family, which by Friday had raised nearly $6,000.

HomicideMurderStabbingSecond Degree MurderDomestic ViolenceIHITfatal stabbingIntimate Partner ViolenceSurrey homicideSurrey murderfemicice
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers