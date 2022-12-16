Husband charged with murder in stabbing death of Surrey, B.C. woman

Send this page to someone via email

The husband of a Surrey woman who was fatally stabbed last week has now been charged with second-degree murder, homicide investigators said Friday.

Police found Harpreet Kaur Gill, 40, with multiple stab wounds at a home on 66th Avenue near 127 Street shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 7.

She later died in hospital.

Police arrested her husband, 40-year-old Navinder Gill, at the scene, but he was released the next day as investigators continued to collect evidence.

“IHIT continues to gather evidence and we’re working to meet the charge approval threshold,” Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said at the time.

“I know a situation like this where there’s alleged domestic violence can certainly hit a community, so we wanted to give as much information as we can as soon as we possibly could.”

IHIT said that Gill was re-arrested on Thursday and charged on Friday. He is due back in court on Jan 9, 2023.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched for the murdered mother of three’s family, which by Friday had raised nearly $6,000.