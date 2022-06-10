1 man sent to hospital following Surrey stabbing; police looking for information

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP are asking members of the public to help with a stabbing investigation.

On June 9 around 9 p.m., Surrey RCMP said officers responded to a call of a stabbing in the 10200 block of 168 Street.

“Upon arrival at the scene, police located a 22-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries who was transported to hospital, treated and later released,” said Const. Gurvinder Ghag, a Surrey RCMP media relations officer.

The police are looking for information on two suspects who fled the area in a silver, four-door Mercedes.

Read more: Surrey RCMP asking public to identify man who fell off Patullo Bridge

Story continues below advertisement

Police describe the first suspect as a man with a thin build who was wearing a grey hoodie with black writing, black pants and a blue medical mask.

Police described the second suspect as a man with a medium build who was wearing a black hoodie with white stripes on the upper sleeves, black pants and white running shoes.

Anyone with information or CCTV footage is being asked to contact Surrey RCMP (604-599-0502) or BC Crime Stoppers.

0:32 Mall surveillance video shows woman stealing purse inside Nanaimo mall Mall surveillance video shows woman stealing purse inside Nanaimo mall