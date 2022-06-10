Menu

Crime

1 man sent to hospital following Surrey stabbing; police looking for information

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 10, 2022 10:42 pm
Surrey RCMP's general investigations unit is conducting an investigation regarding the stabbing. View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP's general investigations unit is conducting an investigation regarding the stabbing. Surrey RCMP

Surrey RCMP are asking members of the public to help with a stabbing investigation.

On June 9 around 9 p.m., Surrey RCMP said officers responded to a call of a stabbing in the 10200 block of 168 Street.

Read more: 33-year-old woman charged in connection with two Surrey stabbings

“Upon arrival at the scene, police located a 22-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries who was transported to hospital, treated and later released,” said Const. Gurvinder Ghag, a Surrey RCMP media relations officer.

The police are looking for information on two suspects who fled the area in a silver, four-door Mercedes.

Read more: Surrey RCMP asking public to identify man who fell off Patullo Bridge

Police describe the first suspect as a man with a thin build who was wearing a grey hoodie with black writing, black pants and a blue medical mask.

Police described the second suspect as a man with a medium build who was wearing a black hoodie with white stripes on the upper sleeves, black pants and white running shoes.

Anyone with information or CCTV footage is being asked to contact Surrey RCMP (604-599-0502) or BC Crime Stoppers.

