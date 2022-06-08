Menu

Crime

Man arrested after stabbing spree leaves 1 dead at Slave Lake encampment: RCMP

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted June 8, 2022 5:23 pm
File photo of an RCMP cruiser View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. Files

A man has been arrested and charged after two men were stabbed and a third was found dead at a homeless camp in Slave Lake on Sunday afternoon.

Police said they initially responded just after 3 p.m. to a report of a possible stabbing victim in the southwest area of Slave Lake, where Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said an encampment of sorts has formed.

Police first found a 22-year-old man with multiple apparent stab wounds in another area and discovered he had come from the camp.

Read more: 2 men stabbed, 3rd found dead at Slave Lake encampment prompts homicide investigation

RCMP said officers then patrolled the area and found a second man, who is 28, who was also injured. The extent of their wounds was not known, but both men were taken by EMS to the hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

As police continued to search the area, they found a man who was dead.

In an update Wednesday, RCMP said they have identified the homicide victim as a 49-year-old man from Wabasca, a hamlet about 130 kilometres north of Slave Lake.

Read more: Slave Lake councillor apologizes for ‘stop feeding them’ comments toward homeless community

As a result of the investigation, RCMP said officers arrested Evan Dacey Alook, 25, in relation to one of the non-fatal stabbings and charged him with attempted murder.

RCMP said Alook is also the suspect in the homicide and the major crimes unit continues to investigate the circumstances of that death.

Alook remains in custody pending further court appearances.

Read more: Tackling homelessness in rural Alberta: the success and the challenges

Anyone with information is asked to call Slave Lake RCMP at 780-849-3045 or local police. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

Slave Lake is about 240 kilometres north of Edmonton.

